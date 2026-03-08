TCB Announces the First Winners of Bonaire Friends 2026

The First Bonaire Friends of 2026 Announced.

The first Bonaire Friends of 2026 are Cliff “Big Papa” Frans and Quincy Booi, two well-known and beloved members of the Bonaire community who reflect the kindness and hospitality Bonaire is known for.

About Bonaire Friends

Bonaire Friends initiative invites visitors to share their stories about locals who made their stay unforgettable. Each month, selected stories are reviewed and scored based on their uniqueness and the passion demonstrated by the nominee.

“Bonaire is known for its natural beauty, but it is the people of our island who truly shape the visitor experience,” said Elesiër Angel, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire. “Cliff and Quincy are wonderful examples of the kindness and hospitality that visitors remember long after their trip. Through the Bonaire Friends initiative, we are proud to recognize the individuals who help create those meaningful connections.”

January Winner

Cliff “Big Papa” Frans Nominated by Steve Logue (also a Bonaire Ambassador): Cliff “Big Papa” Frans is widely recognized on Bonaire for his vibrant presence in the community. Known for going live on Facebook during events and livestreaming special occasions, from celebrations to private gatherings, Cliff consistently brings people together, both on and off the island.

His nominator, Steve Logue, shared a friendship that began more than twenty years ago following a chance encounter at the airport. Since then, Cliff has remained a constant presence, sharing meals, celebrating milestones, and capturing special moments on camera. From filming honorary award ceremonies to encouraging Steve’s daughter to play drums with a local band, Cliff continues to uplift those around him. Described as “one of Bonaire’s greatest assets,” Cliff’s dedication to community connection and island pride made him a standout choice for January’s

Bonaire Friend.

February Winner

Quincy Booi Nominated by Anthony Hunt: Quincy Booi, known for his friendly and attentive service as a waiter at Rum Runners, left a lasting impression on visitors Anthony Hunt and his family during their stay at Captain Don’s. When Anthony’s daughter had a mild sunburn after a day at Klein Bonaire, Quincy noticed her discomfort and took immediate action. He personally cut fresh aloe vera from a nearby plant and explained how to use it to soothe her skin. His genuine concern and follow-up throughout the family’s stay turned a small act of kindness into a lifelong memory.

“He made us feel like we belonged there,” wrote Anthony. “We will never forget him.”

At TCB, we believe tourism should uplift our people and showcase the heart of our island. Cliff and Quincy represent the kindness, authenticity, and community that define Bonaire. TCB looks forward to celebrating more local heroes throughout the year. Visitors are encouraged to continue sharing their positive stories. You can find more details on how to submit your nomination here.