MOUs were signed with three Bonaire Local Ambassadors for 2026.

TCB is proud to announce the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with three Bonaire windsurf talents, Amado Vrieswijk, Arxon Gomperts, and Tycho Smits, officially appointing them as Bonaire Local Ambassadors for 2026. By signing these MOUs, TCB reinforces its commitment to promoting local talent and showcasing Bonaire as a world-class destination for watersports.

About the Local Ambassadors

Born and raised on Bonaire, Amado Vrieswijk is one of Bonaire’s most accomplished professional windsurfers. A PWA Freestyle World Champion (2021) and multiple- time vice world champion, he competes at the highest level in Freestyle, Slalom Fin, and Foil Slalom. His recent titles include IFCA Slalom Foil World Champion (2024) and Dutch National Champion Foil Slalom (2025).

This is not Amado’s first collaboration with TCB. In 2022, TCB partnered with him to create the iconic “Bonaire Bus,” which he still uses across Europe. As Amado shared: “We designed it together, and to this day I still get many reactions. The wrap from 2022 still looks great.”