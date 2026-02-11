Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Three Bonaire Local Ambassadors for 2026

Feb 11, 2026 | Activities, Local News, People, Watersports, Windsurfing

MOUs were signed with three Bonaire Local Ambassadors for 2026.

TCB is proud to announce the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with three Bonaire windsurf talents, Amado Vrieswijk, Arxon Gomperts, and Tycho Smits, officially appointing them as Bonaire Local Ambassadors for 2026. By signing these MOUs, TCB reinforces its commitment to promoting local talent and showcasing Bonaire as a world-class destination for watersports.

About the Local Ambassadors

Born and raised on Bonaire, Amado Vrieswijk is one of Bonaire’s most accomplished professional windsurfers. A PWA Freestyle World Champion (2021) and multiple- time vice world champion, he competes at the highest level in Freestyle, Slalom Fin, and Foil Slalom. His recent titles include IFCA Slalom Foil World Champion (2024) and Dutch National Champion Foil Slalom (2025).

This is not Amado’s first collaboration with TCB. In 2022, TCB partnered with him to create the iconic “Bonaire Bus,” which he still uses across Europe. As Amado shared: “We designed it together, and to this day I still get many reactions. The wrap from 2022 still looks great.”

Arxon Gomperts discovered his passion for windsurfing at age 11 and became a two-time PWA World Champion in Slalom Fin U15. Now 14, he will enter the U17 category for the first time in 2026, focused on growth and representing Bonaire with pride.

Tycho Smits began windsurfing at age 10 and now trains almost daily around Bonaire. He already holds three PWA World titles and one European title, and his goal is clear: to become PWA World Champion in the Pro fleet.

Elesiër Angel, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire, commented: “These ambassadors represent more than sporting success. They show what is possible when talent grows within our island and stays connected to its roots. By supporting local athletes who compete internationally, we are not only strengthening Bonaire’s position as a leading windsurf destination, but also inspiring our youth and showing the world the strength, discipline, and passion that exist here at home.”

TCB is extremely proud of all three athletes and their achievements. Their dedication, discipline, and success on the world stage highlight the strength of local talent and the opportunities that exist on Bonaire. The parents of Tycho and Arxon are also immensely proud of their sons and excited about this collaboration, recognizing the opportunity it brings to inspire young people on the island.

By appointing these three athletes as Bonaire Local Ambassadors for 2026, TCB strengthens Bonaire’s international image as a leading windsurf and watersports destination and continues to inspire the next generation.

