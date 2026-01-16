“Bonaire Friends” Initiative Returns to Celebrate Local Hospitality

TCB reintroduces “Bonaire Friends” Initiative to Celebrate Outstanding Local Hospitality.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is pleased to announce the reintroduction of the Bonaire Friends initiative, a program designed to recognize and reward residents who make a positive and lasting impression on visitors to the island. The initiative will officially relaunch in January 2026, with a monthly winner selected throughout the year.

About the Initiative

The initiative celebrates the people of Bonaire by inviting visitors to nominate a local individual, a “Bonaire Friend” who provided exceptional service, offered meaningful assistance, or helped resolve a challenge during their stay. Whether through outstanding hospitality, helpful guidance, or a simple act of kindness, visitors are encouraged to share their positive experiences.

Each month, nominations will be reviewed by the Bonaire Friends Review Committee, composed of members of the TCB team. Submissions will be evaluated based on the uniqueness of the story and the passion and impact demonstrated by the local nominee. One selected winner per month will receive a TCB goodie bag and a $250 prize as a token of appreciation for their exceptional service.

Previously conducted weekly until the end of 2023, the initiative returns with a monthly format, reaffirming TCB’s commitment to celebrating the people who define the Bonaire experience.

How to Submit a Nomination

Through Bonaire Friends, TCB aims to highlight the warmth, dedication, and hospitality that define the Bonaire experience, while giving visitors a meaningful way to say thank you to the locals who made their stay truly special. To nominate a special person, please visit: https://bonaireisland.com/bonaire-friends/