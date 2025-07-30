Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Local News
    3.  » Taste of Bonaire Summer Edition is August 9, 2025

Taste of Bonaire Summer Edition is August 9, 2025

by | Jul 30, 2025 | Local News, Music & Performances, Nightlife, Restaurants & Dining

Taste of Bonaire Summer Edition 2025

Taste of Bonaire Summer Edition 2025 Features Music, Culture, Food & Fun!

TCB is organizing its third Taste of Bonaire Summer Edition 2025 in collaboration with Curoil. The event will take place on Saturday, August 9, 2025, in Wilhelmina Park from 6 PM to 10 PM, offering a fantastic atmosphere with a summer theme.

The program is packed with music and features talented artists, accompanied by stands selling both local and international dishes. The music group Tes a Fesa and DJ Marv will be present to provide musical entertainment. To make this Taste of Bonaire even more appealing, there will also be performances by Brass Band The Boyz and Dance Group Peru. And, as the icing on the cake, the candidates for Miss Teen Bonaire 2025 will be presented to the public.

We invite all Bonaire residents and visitors to join us for a fun evening on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at the third Taste of Bonaire, Summer, in Wilhelmina Park, sponsored by Curoil.

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

The Cadushy Distillery
Bespoke Journeys

Related Posts

Clearing Crews Removing Branches and Overgrowth

S&D is working on safe roads with clearing crews across the island. The Spatial Planning and Development Department (S&D) is currently busy with maintenance work in various locations on the island. Clearing crews are working across Bonaire to keep roads,...

Update on Infectious Diseases During Bonaire’s Second Quarter

Infectious Diseases Update for Bonaire for the Second Quarter of 2025 The Public Health Department of the Municipal Health Service (GGD) Bonaire shares the most important findings and developments in the field of infectious diseases for the second quarter of 2025....

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
InfoBonaire
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.