Taste of Bonaire Summer Edition is August 9, 2025

Taste of Bonaire Summer Edition 2025 Features Music, Culture, Food & Fun!

TCB is organizing its third Taste of Bonaire Summer Edition 2025 in collaboration with Curoil. The event will take place on Saturday, August 9, 2025, in Wilhelmina Park from 6 PM to 10 PM, offering a fantastic atmosphere with a summer theme.

The program is packed with music and features talented artists, accompanied by stands selling both local and international dishes. The music group Tes a Fesa and DJ Marv will be present to provide musical entertainment. To make this Taste of Bonaire even more appealing, there will also be performances by Brass Band The Boyz and Dance Group Peru. And, as the icing on the cake, the candidates for Miss Teen Bonaire 2025 will be presented to the public.

We invite all Bonaire residents and visitors to join us for a fun evening on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at the third Taste of Bonaire, Summer, in Wilhelmina Park, sponsored by Curoil.