Bonaire Begins Cleaning Drains, Manholes, and Ditches for Proper Drainage

R&D Department Cleans Street Drains and Manholes for Proper Drainage.

The Department of Spatial Planning and Development (R&D) has begun cleaning and flushing street drains and manholes at various locations on Bonaire. This maintenance is important to ensure proper rainwater drainage, especially during the rainy season.

Street drains and manholes collect rainwater and discharge it through underground pipes. If these become clogged with sand, leaves, or debris, water can remain on the street. This causes inconvenience and dangerous situations. The cleaning work will be carried out in phases so that as many streets as possible are prepared in time for heavy rainfall.

During the work, parts of the street may be closed off or manholes may be temporarily inaccessible. We ask road users to take this into account and follow the instructions of staff.

Cleaning ditches will also begin soon. This contributes to improved drainage and reduces the risk of flooding in and around residential areas. The R&D Department thanks the community for their understanding and cooperation.