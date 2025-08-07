Local Fire Department receives new uniforms

Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department Introduces New Operational Uniforms.

Since Monday, August 4th, all firefighters of the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department (BKCN) on Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius have been wearing a new operational uniform. The striking combination of dark blue with red accents makes the fire department even more visible to citizens and fellow emergency responders.

The new uniform is part of the national corporate identity, also used in the Netherlands, and replaces the old station uniforms. Thanks to the improved fit and modern design, firefighters experience greater comfort and present themselves even more professionally.

With this step, BKCN is joining the national modernization program and providing recognizable and comfortable work wear for firefighters in the Caribbean Netherlands.