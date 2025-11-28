Starlink Secures Concession on Bonaire

RDI Grants Concession Contract to Starlink for Satellite Services on Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba.

The Dutch Authority for Digital Infrastructure (Rijksinspectie Digitale Infrastructuur, RDI) has granted Starlink a concession to provide satellite communication services on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. The concession is valid for a period of fifteen years.

In July 2024 the RDI instructed Starlink to stop providing satellite services in the Caribbean Netherlands, as the company did not have a valid concession. Shortly after that, Starlink did apply for a concession. However, RDI has rejected this application as the company did not meet all the requirements. Starlink submitted a new application in July 2025. This time, the company met all the requirements, so the RDI has granted the concession.

The concession allows Starlink to supply Internet services via its satellite network to residential and companies on Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba. The RDI and the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (Autoriteit Consument en Markt, ACM) are responsible for regulating compliance with the rules and the quality of the services provided.

If you have any questions about the granting of the concession, you can contact the Dutch Authority for Digital Infrastructure on telephone number +599 717 3140 or send an email to bes@rdi.nl