Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Local News
    3.  » Starlink Secures Concession on Bonaire

Starlink Secures Concession on Bonaire

by | Nov 28, 2025 | Local News

RDI Grants Concession Contract to Starlink for Satellite Services on Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba.

The Dutch Authority for Digital Infrastructure (Rijksinspectie Digitale Infrastructuur, RDI) has granted Starlink a concession to provide satellite communication services on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. The concession is valid for a period of fifteen years.

In July 2024 the RDI instructed Starlink to stop providing satellite services in the Caribbean Netherlands, as the company did not have a valid concession. Shortly after that, Starlink did apply for a concession. However, RDI has rejected this application as the company did not meet all the requirements. Starlink submitted a new application in July 2025. This time, the company met all the requirements, so the RDI has granted the concession.

The concession allows Starlink to supply Internet services via its satellite network to residential and companies on Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba. The RDI and the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (Autoriteit Consument en Markt, ACM) are responsible for regulating compliance with the rules and the quality of the services provided.

If you have any questions about the granting of the concession, you can contact the Dutch Authority for Digital Infrastructure on telephone number +599 717 3140 or send an email to bes@rdi.nl

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Bespoke Journeys
The Cadushy Distillery

Related Posts

Eliminating Mosquito Breeding Grounds During the Rainy Season

Help Remove Mosquito Breeding Grounds on Bonaire. On Bonaire, the rainy season lasts from October to January. The risk of dengue, Zika, and chikungunya increases during the rainy season. Bonaire experienced two dengue outbreaks in 2024 and 2025. More than 900 people...

Nicole Peiliker will Represent Bonaire in Miss Universe 2025

Bonaire wishes Nicole Peiliker the best of luck in Miss Universe 2025. Nicole Peiliker will represent Bonaire in Thailand during the Miss Universe 2025 competition. As a mother of four and at 42 years old, she is the oldest candidate in this edition. With this, she...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
InfoBonaire
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.