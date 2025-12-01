Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Fresh Rides Await at First Bonaire Car Rental

by | Dec 1, 2025 | Vehicle Rentals

New Fleet at First Bonaire Car Rental

A New Fleet has arrived at First Bonaire Car Rental.

Exploring Bonaire just got better! First Bonaire Car Rental recently welcomed a new lineup of vehicles designed to make every journey across the island smoother, more comfortable, and more enjoyable. Whether you’re here for adventure, relaxation, or both, their new fleet ensures you can explore at your own pace with confidence and ease.

Designed for Every Visitor

From solo explorers to families and friend groups, First Bonaire Car Rental offers vehicles suited for every type of trip. Each vehicle option brings comfort, convenience, and the reliability needed to navigate Bonaire’s diverse landscapes from the colorful streets of Kralendijk to the rugged beauty of the Washington Slagbaai National Park.

Experience Bonaire at Your Own Pace

With a seamless booking process, friendly service, and a commitment to maintaining high-quality vehicles, the staff makes it simple to focus on what matters most: enjoying your time on the island. Whether you’re planning a diving day or heading out on a scenic island drive, their upgraded fleet is ready to take you wherever your adventure leads.

Book your vehicle in advance!

Choose First Bonaire Car Rental and experience the island with comfort, freedom, and peace of mind. If you are visiting during the winter high season, remember to book in advance!

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
