What to Pack for the Perfect Bonaire Vacation

Packing tips for your Bonaire adventure.

Planning a trip to the beautiful island of Bonaire is exciting, but making sure you pack the right essentials can make all the difference for your vacation. With the stunning marine environment and vibrant local culture, Bonaire offers a wealth of experiences, and packing the correct essentials will ensure you’re prepared for every adventure on your bucket list.

Packing essentials for every Bonaire traveler

Sunscreen and Sun Protection: The Caribbean sun is intense, so high SPF sunscreen is a must. Choose reef-safe options to protect both your skin and the delicate marine environment. Make sure you apply often so you don't get a painful sunburn. Also, packing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses with UV protection, and a long-sleeve rash guard ( and even pants) can make a difference for added sun protection.

Diving and Snorkeling Gear: If you're planning to explore Bonaire's famous underwater world, consider bringing your own mask, snorkel, hard-soled boots, and fins for a comfortable and personalized experience. Many dive shops offer rental gear, but having your own equipment can enhance your underwater adventures. Our coasts are mostly rocky, so please bring hard sole boots. Your feet will thank you, as the shoreline is rocky with sea urchins and fire coral in some areas.

Lightweight, Breathable Clothing: Pack casual wear such as shorts, t-shirts, sundresses, and flip-flops for daytime activities. Lightweight, moisture-wicking fabrics will keep you comfortable in the heat. It's also advisable to cover up when going into any business as it is a sign of respect and the culture of the island.

Reusable Water Bottle: Stay hydrated under the Caribbean sun with a reusable water bottle. This not only keeps you refreshed but also helps reduce plastic waste, aligning with Bonaire's eco-conscious values. Bonaire's water is safe to drink straight from the tap so please reduce plastic and use a reusable water bottle. Better yet, bring or purchase an insulated water bottle to ensure you have cool water to drink at all times.

Extras for a More Comfortable Trip

Travel Adapter and Chargers : Depending on your accommodation, you may have 220V, 110V, or both. Contact your accommodation to see which you will need as it depends on the place. Don’t forget chargers for your phone, camera, and any other electronics that you might need.

: Depending on your accommodation, you may have 220V, 110V, or both. Contact your accommodation to see which you will need as it depends on the place. Don’t forget chargers for your phone, camera, and any other electronics that you might need. Camera and Underwater Gear: Bonaire’s stunning landscapes and marine life are perfect for capturing lasting memories. Bring a camera or smartphone with ample storage for photos and videos. Remember to bring a waterproof case or an underwater camera if you plan to take underwater shots.

Final tips for your vacation

When packing for your upcoming trip to paradise, remember to keep your luggage manageable. Aim for a mix of essentials and extras that cater to both relaxation and adventure. By packing wisely, you’ll ensure that you’re ready to make the most of everything Bonaire has to offer, from its breathtaking dive sites and island views to its vibrant local culture. For additional suggestions, check out the Editor’s Pick of Travel Essentials page and the Bookstore page on InfoBonaire.

With these tips in mind, you’ll be well-prepared for an unforgettable Bonaire getaway. Enjoy your trip on our little slice of heaven in the Caribbean.