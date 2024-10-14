Sorobon and Lac Cai Reopen with Caution: Crocodile Search Continues

Sorobon is open again, recreation at your own risk.

After an intensive search weekend, the reptile, likely a sharp-snouted crocodile (Crocodylus acutus), has been located in the area around Lac Bay. A specialized team from STINAPA is on site to monitor the situation and to ensure the crocodile is safely captured.

The sharp-snouted crocodile is a shy and reclusive species that lives in brackish or saltwater areas, such as ponds, streams and mangroves. The mangroves of Lac are a suitable habitat for these animals. Crocodiles regulate their body temperature by sunbathing or moving to cooler places. If a crocodile unexpectedly jumps into the water, this is not a sign of aggression, but of fright. Lying “yawning” in the sun is also normal and serves to regulate their temperature. Their diet consists of small mammals, birds, frogs, turtles and fish.

Reopening of Sorobon and Lac Cai during search for crocodile

Based on the advice of international experts, including the IUCN and colleagues from Diergaarde Blijdorp Rotterdam, it has been decided to reopen Sorobon and Lac Cai to the public. Although the areas and catering establishments are accessible again, entering the water is discouraged and is done entirely at your own risk.

Safety measures

The Public Body of Bonaire (OLB) and STINAPA warn the public that entering the water and recreating in the areas of Sorobon and Lac Cai (Lac Bay) is done entirely at your own risk. Consult the STINAPA signs – in the areas that are indicated in red, entering the water is strictly prohibited.

Visitors are strongly urged not to enter the seagrass and to stay in shallow water. These measures are of great importance for the safety of the public and to give the area the necessary peace. This is essential for the search operation and risk assessment.

Additional advice for fishermen

Fishermen and hobby fishermen are requested not to clean their caught fish at the harbour but to take it to another location to avoid unwanted attention from the reptile.

Enforcement

STINAPA will take strict action against violations of the imposed safety rules. Persons who do not comply with the rules will be removed from the water. For more information and updates, please consult the official channels of STINAPA and OLB. You can find the previous article about the situation here.