Large Reptile Spotted, Lac Bay and Sorobon Closed to Ensure Public Safety

A Large Reptile is in the Mangrove Area, STINAPA Monitors Movements to Take Action

It is certain that the large reptile spotted near Sorobon on Tuesday is a type of crocodile, caiman, or alligator. This is a protected animal species by law. This morning, the animal moved to the mangrove forests nearby. STINAPA Interim Director, Sjon van Essen, stated this in a press conference today. STINAPA has temporarily stopped searching for the reptile near Sorobon, as it is difficult to spot animals in the mangrove area. The animal is expected to leave the mangroves later in the afternoon.

Large reptile species such as crocodiles, caimans, or alligators mainly move during certain times of the day, such as the early morning hours or late afternoon. That is why the search for the animal will be resumed later this afternoon. It is expected that the animal may then move towards Sorobon again. There it will be easier to spot the animal. Lac and Sorobon have been closed to the public until further notice after consultation with Lieutenant Governor John Soliano.

Once it has been determined what type of reptile it is, STINAPA will take the necessary measures. The nature organization wants to catch the animal as quickly as possible. STINAPA has arranged a place where the animal can be kept after it is captured.

Do not go to Lac or Sorobon

Everyone has been urged not to go to Lac and Sorobon. It is important that the nature organization do their work in peace. The animal has behaved calmly so far but can become aggressive due to stress.

STINAPA rangers, in addition to their normal tasks, are the first called to manage emergency responses. This includes, for example, oil spills, but also dealing with non-native species. Thanks to funding from the RESEMBID Lac Pa Semper project, STINAPA has been able to staff two rangers every day in Lac, allowing them to act swiftly during such situations. We will continue to inform the public and appreciate the support STINAPA has received.