Bonaire Landsailing Adventures Launches Exciting New Combo Tours

Explore Bonaire’s Landscapes with New Adventure-Packed Combo Tours.

Bonaire Landsailing Adventures, a unique activity that combines speed and adrenaline on the east landscape of Bonaire, is introducing exciting combo tour packages. These carefully curated experiences now offer adventurers the chance to pair landsailing with other incredible activities on the island. Whether you’re looking to combine the thrill of sailing on land with a serene boat excursion, cave exploration, or kite surfing, there’s a combo for everyone.

What is Bonaire Landsailing?

Landsailing is a activity that uses wind-powered sail carts to zoom across a flat desert landscape. No experience is needed, and with professional guidance, participants quickly get the hang of controlling the lightweight three-wheeled carts. The thrill comes from harnessing the power of the wind as you race along the picturesque track. This activity is perfect for adrenaline junkies as well as beginners wanting to enjoy the scenery while experiencing sailing on wheels.

Bonaire Landsailing Adventures now adds to the excitement by offering a selection of combination tours that cater to adventurers who want more from their experience on this Caribbean gem.

1. Wind and Waves

If you’re a fan of both land and sea, this combo is the perfect way to explore both terrains. This tour begins with an exhilarating landsailing session in the morning at 10 AM on Fridays. Once you’ve had your fill of wind-powered racing, you’ll step aboard a luxurious catamaran for a relaxing afternoon on the water. Guests can indulge in a delicious lunch while sailing across the sparkling blue seas, wrapping up this adventure at 3 PM. This private tour accommodates a minimum of 6 and a maximum of 12 people, offering an intimate experience that captures the thrills of both land and sea.

2. Caving and Landsailing

Bonaire is not just about winds and water. This Dutch Caribbean island has an intricate cave system that invites visitors and locals to explore its ancient limestone formations. This combo offers two thrilling schedules. The first option begins with a cave tour at 8 AM, followed by a landsailing adventure at 1 PM. Alternatively, you can start with landsailing at 11 AM, and explore the caves in the afternoon at 2 PM.

This combo offers a unique way to appreciate Bonaire’s natural beauty, from its sweeping desert-like lands to its mysterious underground caverns. Keep in mind that guests must provide their own transportation for this tour.

3. Kites and Sails

For water sports enthusiasts, this combo brings together two thrilling wind-powered experiences.Start your morning with a kitesurfing lesson from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, perfect for both beginners and advanced riders. After your time on the water, the excitement continues on land with a landsailing session at 2 PM. This combo is designed for those who want to maximize their time with the wind in their sails, both on water and land. This tour also requires guests to arrange their own transportation between locations.

More Combo Tours Coming Soon

While these three tours are currently available, Bonaire Landsailing Adventures is preparing to expand its offerings soon. As new tours go live, they will be added to their website, ensuring that adventurers have even more exciting options to explore Bonaire’s diverse landscapes and activities. Book your combo tours here.

Plan Your Next Adventure

With these innovative combo tours, Bonaire Landsailing Adventures is your go-to for experiencing both the rush of landsailing and the serenity or challenge of other island activities. Whether you’re a fan of sea, land, or underground exploration, there’s a perfect combo waiting for you.

Be sure to book your tour in advance to guarantee your spot, and get ready to experience Bonaire in a thrilling new way!