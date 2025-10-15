Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire Events in November 2025

by | Oct 15, 2025 | Scuba Diving, Sea Turtles

Fishing Line clean up dive

Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) has events in November.

Seat Turtle Conservation Bonaire is dedicated to protecting its sea turtles through ongoing conservation programs that safeguard nesting beaches, reduce marine debris, and promote responsible tourism. Thanks to local efforts and community support, the island remains a vital sanctuary for endangered green, hawksbill, and loggerhead turtles. In November, there are a few events that you can join.

Fishing line clean-up dive

Fishing line is a serious threat to Bonaire’s sea turtles. When sea turtles become tangled, their movement is restricted, making it harder to come up for air or find food along the reef. Moreover, the fishing hooks that are often attached to the lines, can cause further injuries.

On November 2 at 9 AM, Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire is organizing a fishing line clean-up dive at the town pier. STCB currently has permission from the harbour’s office to dive the north pier. Would you like to help? Sign up in advance by sending an email to cepa@bonaireturtles.org.

Capture-mark-recapture research in Lac Bay

In addition to the fishing line clean-up dive, STCB will be conducting capture-mark-recapture research in Lac Bay on November 3rd, 4th, 6th and 7th. This research is important for the collection of biometric data from sea turtles foraging in the bay. After weighing, measuring, tagging and collecting DNA samples, we carefully release the sea turtles back into the bay.

Would you like to see our work in action? Visit us at Lac Cai between 10 and noon.

Sign up in advance

If you want to join in on the events, reach out the STCB in advance.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
InfoBonaire
