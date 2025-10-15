Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Beat the Heat: Staying Cool on Bonaire

by | Oct 15, 2025 | Local News

it is HOT outside and the energy supply is in high demand

It’s HOT on Bonaire

It’s the time of year where Bonaire is experiences higher temperatures on the island. Normally, the trade winds help to cool us down, but the absence of the wind makes the current temperatures particularly intense. It is extremely important to be well prepared and take measures to stay hydrated and comfortable.

Tips for dealing with the heat:

  1. Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water, even if you are not thirsty. Remember, Bonaire’s tap water is delicious and safe to enjoy. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, as these can exacerbate fluid loss.
  2. Use electrolytes: Use electrolytes to replace essential minerals lost through sweat, helping maintain hydration, muscle function, and energy levels.
  3. Avoid the hottest hours of the day: Try to avoid physical exertion between 10 AM and 4 PM, when the sun is at its strongest. Seek shaded areas or go indoors to stay cool.
  4. Wear light clothing: Choose airy, cotton clothing in light colors that keep the body cool and absorb sweat.
  5. Keep your home cool: Close curtains and blinds during the day to keep the heat out. Use fans to promote air circulation..
  6. Pay attention to vulnerable groups: The elderly, children, and people with chronic conditions are extra sensitive to the heat. Make sure they drink enough and do not stay outside for too long.
  7.  Cool down in the water: Swimming in the sea (on the west side of the island) or a pool can help lower your body temperature. However, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun  and always use reef safe sunscreen or a rash guard.

This extreme heat can have a major impact on your health and daily life. Therefore, stay alert and take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones. Check out our climate page for more information on Bonaire’s typical weather.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
