Cruise Around the Island with 123 Car Rental Bonaire

Oct 13, 2025

Explore the island with 123 Car Rental Bonaire

123 Car Rental Bonaire Allows You to Discover Bonaire with Ease.

If you’re visiting Bonaire, you need a vehicle to truly enjoy your vacation. Public transport is scarce, taxis can be pricey, and the island’s hidden gems can be located off the beaten path. That’s where 123 Car Rental Bonaire steps in, offering flexibility, transparency, and peace of mind to every customer.

Hassle-Free with No Hidden Costs

123 Car Rental Bonaire keeps things simple and stress-free from the start. Choose from automatic or manual vehicles with two options of coverage. Every vehicle receives the included basic CWD insurance. There’s also an option to upgrade to their 100% Coverage Package, which means no deposit, zero deductible, and full damage coverage, so you can enjoy your trip stress-free. Plus, their fleet of new Toyota vehicles are well-maintained, fuel-efficient, and built for island life. Whether you’re cruising through town, venturing to rugged coastlines, or heading out for a day of shore diving, your vehicle is ready for the adventure.

Drive and Dive package

If scuba diving is part of your plan, check out their Dive & Drive bundle. The package combines car rental and diving logistics so you don’t have to coordinate two separate services. That’s one less item to worry about when planning your vacation!

Customer Satisfaction

In just a couple of years, 123 Car Rental has welcomed over 3623 happy guests and collected many five-star ratings on multiple platforms. With a 5.0 score on Google reviews, you can see how much visitors love the new vehicles, friendly customer service, and worry-free coverage.

Book your vehicle in advance

123 Car Rental Bonaire brings a fresh approach to vehicle rentals on the island. With transparent pricing, new vehicles, customer-focused perks, and a reputation built on feedback, it’s a strong pick for anyone who wants to get around the beautiful island of Bonaire with confidence.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
