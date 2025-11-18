Sanikolas and His Helpers Arrive on November 22, 2025!

Sanikolas and his helpers are on their way to Bonaire!

Every year, Sanikolas (known as St. Nicholas in English and Sinterklaas in Dutch), makes a grand entrance on Bonaire at the port of Kralendijk, arriving by boat. The shoreline is filled with locals, visitors, and children, eagerly anticipating his arrival. According to the legend, he arrives on Bonaire after a long journey from Spain!

Once the boat is safely docked, Sanikolas and his helpers, known as Zwarte Piets, make a lively entrance. With many Zwarte Piets, it is quite a spectacular show! The Zwarte Piets are skilled entertainers, showcasing their dancing moves and interacting with the audience.

When can you see his arrival?

Typically, he arrives on a Saturday morning, but this year, he arrives at 5:30 PM on Saturday, November 22nd. Those looking forward to the arrival of Sanikolas and his helpers should gather in Wilhelmina Park early, as festivities start around 4 PM, before his afternoon arrival this year. Following his arrival by boat, the celebrations will carry on until 9 PM, featuring a range of activities for the kids and music. The activities are designed to ensure that everyone feels the holiday spirit and is in high spirits.

During his visit, Sanikolas and his Piets typically make appearances around Bonaire, visiting children of various ages until December 5th. According to the legend, on the night of December 5th, he will visit every home to determine who’s been naughty or nice, and he’ll leave gifts in your shoes!

If you are on Bonaire, make sure you come out and see his grand arrival this Saturday afternoon!