Bonaire Wins 11 Awards in Scuba Diving Magazine’s 2026 Readers’ Choice

Bonaire wins 11 Scuba Diving Readers’ Choice Awards!

Scuba Diving magazine announced the results of its 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards in the November 2025 issue, recognizing Bonaire in 11 categories. Bonaire has won 11 Scuba Diving Readers’ Choice Awards, including six 1st place awards, as well as 2nd and 3rd place awards. For the 33rd consecutive year, Bonaire has received the award for the number 1 best shore diving destination in the Caribbean/Atlantic region, a testament to the island’s enduring reputation as a diver’s paradise.

Additional awards include:

• 1st Place – Beginner Diving

• 1st Place – Snorkeling

• 2nd Place – U/W Photography

• 2nd Place – Macro

• 3rd Place – Advanced Diving

• Top 5 – Best Overall

• Top 10 – Health of Marine Environment

• Top 10 – Best Value

• One of the Best – Wall Diving

• One of the Best – Wreck Diving

“For 33 years, Bonaire has continued to set the standard for shore diving. These honors reflect not only our pristine reefs but also the passion of our community to protect and share the island’s underwater treasures,” said Elesiër Angel, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire.

The 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on www.scubadiving.com and in the November 2025 issue of the magazine.