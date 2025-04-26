Camera surveillance for Dia di Rincon 2025

Camera Surveillance Before and During Dia di Rincon 2025

From April 25 to May 2, 2025, cameras will be used in public places in connection with Dia di Rincon. The Governor has decided this to increase safety. This measure ensures that the celebrations proceed safely and smoothly. The cameras help the police and other emergency services to respond faster and better if there are problems. They also make it possible to signal unsafe situations in time.

Filming will only take place in public places. The images will not be kept for longer than four weeks. This will be clearly indicated in the places where cameras are installed. The government asks for your cooperation and understanding from the entire society. Together we can ensure a safe and pleasant celebration of Dia di Rincon 2025.

Route Closures and Schedule

The main day for Dia di Rincon is on Wednesday, April 30th. If you are curious about the road closures and the schedule for April 30th, check out the Calendar of Events page.

Curious about Dia di Rincon?

Find out more about the cultural holiday on our Dia di Rincon page.