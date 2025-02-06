Royal Caribbean is Seeking Local Caribbean Artists

Artist Discovery Program: Caribbean Edition

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is excited to announce a great opportunity for our local artists. Royal Caribbean International is seeking local Caribbean artists to create art installations on its new ship, Star of the Seas, through the Artist Discovery Program.

The Royal Caribbean Artist Discovery Program spotlights up-and-coming local artists from the region, highlighting their creativity, talent, and culture to the millions of guests who sail on the Royal Caribbean each year. The program aims to infuse a spirit and culture into the curated art collections on board the ships to highlight and celebrate the destinations and communities at the heart of Royal Caribbean’s memorable vacations.

About the Program

Four artists will be selected to come aboard and create large-scale murals in one of four marquee locations onboard Star of the Seas before the ship sets sail in the Caribbean beginning August 2025. Each selected person will receive a grant from the cruise line, ranging from $20,000 to more than $100,000, to see their vision through.

Elesiër Angel, TCB’s Statutory Interim Director, emphasized the significance of this initiative “Bonaire is home to a rich and diverse artistic community, and this program presents an incredible opportunity for our local talent to gain international exposure. We encourage our artists to take advantage of this platform to showcase our island’s beauty, culture, and heritage on a global stage.”

TCB encourages our Bonaire local artists to participate in this great opportunity; the winners will work closely with the Newbuild team behind Royal Caribbean’s renowned ships to bring their concepts to life in Turku, Finland, where Star is under construction.

For more information on how to submit your entries, please visit: https://www.royalcaribbeangroup.com/artist-discovery-program.