A Successful Ride for the Roses 2025

Orco Bank Proudly Supports Ride for the Roses Bonaire 2025

This past Sunday, the heart of Bonaire beat stronger than ever as the community came together for Ride for the Roses 2025 —a powerful symbol of hope, strength, and unity in the fight against cancer. Orco Bank was honored to be part of this meaningful event, standing alongside survivors, families, and supporters who all share the same goal: a future without cancer.

Since 2016, Ride for the Roses has been more than just an event—it has become a tradition of resilience and togetherness. Speaking at the event, Orco Bank’s Managing Director, Désirée Alberto-Martina shared how much it meant to see so many people rally behind this cause.

“What an incredible sight to see so many of you here, united for Ride for the Roses. This event is about more than just riding or walking—it’s about standing together in hope and strength. At Orco Bank, we are committed to supporting this cause, not just today but every day. In Bonaire and Curaçao, we stand with survivors, honor those we’ve lost, and support those still fighting.”

For Judy Diaz, Orco Bank’s Country Manager in Bonaire, the event held a deeply personal meaning. “As both a Boneriano and the Country Manager of Orco Bank, I am incredibly proud to be part of Ride for the Roses. This event is a reminder that none of us fight alone. Since 2016, it has united people from all walks of life—survivors, families, friends, and supporters—proving that together, we are stronger. Orco Bank has been a proud partner from the very beginning, and we will continue to stand with our community in this fight with faith and hope.”

As the sun rose over Bonaire, cyclists, runners and walkers took to the streets, each step and pedal stroke carrying the spirit of hope. Ride for the Roses once again proved that when a community comes together, incredible things happen. Orco Bank extends its heartfelt gratitude to the organizers, volunteers, and every individual who made this event possible. Your dedication and passion remind us why we continue to fight—together.