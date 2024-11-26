Discover a Vibrant Weekend on Bonaire!

Celebrate Community and Creativity on Bonaire This Weekend!
Bonaire’s creative and community spirit shines brightly this weekend with a variety of exciting events for everyone. From celebrating Friendsgiving with Yoga to exploring stunning art galleries and open studios, there’s something for everyone. Mark your calendars and explore the highlights of the weekend!
November 29th – Friendsgiving Free Community Yoga
Kick off the weekend with a rejuvenating Friendsgiving Yoga session at Seru Largu at 5:30 PM. This gentle practice is perfect for all levels, offering a chance to unwind and connect with the community. Bring your yoga mat or towel and a snack or “sundowner” to share if you’d like. RSVP to Marieke at +599-784-2379 or Kelly at +599-701-0110 for this tranquil evening under the Caribbean sky.
November 30th – MoltenWolf Glass Pop-up Art Gallery
Art enthusiasts, don’t miss the captivating pop-up gallery hosted by MoltenWolf Glass at Terramar 8. From 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM, explore Bonaire-inspired photography by talented local artist Heidi Nys. Each piece tells a story of the island’s beauty and spirit. Take your time browsing and perhaps take home a new piece of art to cherish.
November 30th – December 1st – Bonaire’s Open Art Studio Weekend
Immerse yourself in Bonaire’s creative scene with Kaminda di Arte. Over 35 local artists will open their studios, galleries, houses, garages, sheds, and museums across the island from 10 AM to 5 PM, inviting you to experience their artistry firsthand. Discover a variety of art, hear the stories behind the creations, and even purchase unique works of art. Be sure to visit the MoltenWolf Glass studio for a behind-the-scenes look at their studio as part of this vibrant art tour.
November 30th – Nos Zjilea Cultural Event at Mangazina di Rei
Enjoy Unforgettable Weekend Experiences!
This weekend, let Bonaire’s creative and community vibe inspire you. Whether you’re stretching under the sunset, connecting with artists in their studios, or learning about the culture, these events promise unforgettable memories. Bring friends, family, or explore solo – there’s no better way to celebrate the island’s vibrant culture! For more details, visit our Calendar of Events Page.