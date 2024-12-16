Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Art
    3.  » Christmas Shopping Night is December 20, 2024!

Christmas Shopping Night is December 20, 2024!

by | Dec 16, 2024 | Art, Shopping

Christmas Shopping Night

Get into the Festive Spirit During the Christmas Shopping Night.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), together with Fundashon Wega di Number Boneiru and SKAL, is organizing a Christmas Shopping Night in combination with a ‘Fiesta di Barí.’ This Christmas Shopping Night is on Friday, December 20, 2024, from 6 PM to 9 PM, and takes place in the Kaya Grandi and the City Center.

During the event, Kaya Grandi will be closed to traffic, allowing visitors and residents to stroll freely and enjoy the festive Christmas atmosphere while completing their holiday shopping. Children will also have the chance to meet Santa Claus and take pictures with him.

Fundashon Wega di Number Boneiru will distribute 200 gifts to Bonairean children. Throughout Kaya Grandi, live performances will set the festive mood with music by groups like Gaitas Las Unicas Fabulosas from Aruba, Tutti Frutti, Foyan Boys, and DJ Marv, ensuring a lively and enjoyable atmosphere. Traditional Christmas treats such as ayaka, and at El Mundo ‘oliebollen’ will be available, alongside handmade decorations and unique crafts offered by the Marshe di Playa and the Bonaire Art & Crafts Association. Additionally, Voedselbank will be present to accept donations of packaged goods.

Live Music until Midnight

Following the Christmas Shopping Night, Wilhelmina Park will host a festive ‘Fiesta di Barí,’ offering a vibrant end-of-year celebration until midnight with performances by Grupo Los Originales and Grupo Tambú Ruta from Curaçao.

All residents and visitors are welcome to come and enjoy the Christmas Shopping Night and this festive time of year on Friday, December 20, 2024.

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

The Cadushy Distillery
MoltenWolf Glass
Senses Boutique Hotel & Apartments Bonaire
Bespoke Journeys
Betta Grasse

Related Posts

Bonaire Holiday Stocking Stuffer Ideas for 2024

Find the perfect Bonaire stocking stuffer. With the holiday season around the corner, it's time to start thinking about those perfect gifts to surprise friends and family! Bonaire’s local shops offer a unique selection of stocking stuffers that are sure to bring...

Discover a Vibrant Weekend on Bonaire!

Celebrate Community and Creativity on Bonaire This Weekend! Bonaire’s creative and community spirit shines brightly this weekend with a variety of exciting events for everyone. From celebrating Friendsgiving with Yoga to exploring stunning art galleries and open...

Your Ultimate Packing Guide for a Bonaire Vacation

A packing guide for your next Bonaire adventure. Planning a trip to Bonaire, the jewel of the Caribbean, is exciting, but making sure you pack the right essentials can make all the difference in having a smooth and enjoyable vacation. With its stunning marine...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
error: Sorry, content is protected under copyright.