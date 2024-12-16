Christmas Shopping Night is December 20, 2024!

Get into the Festive Spirit During the Christmas Shopping Night.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), together with Fundashon Wega di Number Boneiru and SKAL, is organizing a Christmas Shopping Night in combination with a ‘Fiesta di Barí.’ This Christmas Shopping Night is on Friday, December 20, 2024, from 6 PM to 9 PM, and takes place in the Kaya Grandi and the City Center.

During the event, Kaya Grandi will be closed to traffic, allowing visitors and residents to stroll freely and enjoy the festive Christmas atmosphere while completing their holiday shopping. Children will also have the chance to meet Santa Claus and take pictures with him.

Fundashon Wega di Number Boneiru will distribute 200 gifts to Bonairean children. Throughout Kaya Grandi, live performances will set the festive mood with music by groups like Gaitas Las Unicas Fabulosas from Aruba, Tutti Frutti, Foyan Boys, and DJ Marv, ensuring a lively and enjoyable atmosphere. Traditional Christmas treats such as ayaka, and at El Mundo ‘oliebollen’ will be available, alongside handmade decorations and unique crafts offered by the Marshe di Playa and the Bonaire Art & Crafts Association. Additionally, Voedselbank will be present to accept donations of packaged goods.

Live Music until Midnight

Following the Christmas Shopping Night, Wilhelmina Park will host a festive ‘Fiesta di Barí,’ offering a vibrant end-of-year celebration until midnight with performances by Grupo Los Originales and Grupo Tambú Ruta from Curaçao.

All residents and visitors are welcome to come and enjoy the Christmas Shopping Night and this festive time of year on Friday, December 20, 2024.