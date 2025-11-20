Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Nicole Peiliker will Represent Bonaire in Miss Universe 2025

by | Nov 20, 2025 | Local News, People

Miss Universe Bonaire Nicole Peiliker

Bonaire wishes Nicole Peiliker the best of luck in Miss Universe 2025.

Nicole Peiliker will represent Bonaire in Thailand during the Miss Universe 2025 competition. As a mother of four and at 42 years old, she is the oldest candidate in this edition. With this, she makes history for Bonaire and shows that strength, perseverance, and beauty exist in every stage of life.

In recent weeks, Nicole has participated in various activities, such as photo sessions, cultural visits, fashion shows, and the presentation of her national costume. This costume is inspired by Bonaire’s marine life and was extremely well-received. The colors, details, and movements brought the beauty of our sea to life.

The Public Entity Bonaire calls on the community to continue supporting Nicole as she proudly represents Bonaire. We thank her for her dedication and her positive image on the world stage. The Miss Universe final will take place on November 20, 2025, at 8:00 PM (Bonaire time) and can be followed on Telemundo TV or live on YouTube on GrandTV.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
