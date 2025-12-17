Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Culture
    3.  » Rincón Entrepreneurs Launch New Visitor Map: “Discover the Treasures of Rincon”

Rincón Entrepreneurs Launch New Visitor Map: “Discover the Treasures of Rincon”

by | Dec 17, 2025 | Culture, Local News

Discover the Treasures of Rincon in its first map.

Discover the Treasures of Rincón with a New Visitors Map.

The entrepreneurs of Rincón proudly announce the launch of a brand-new illustrated visitor map titled “Discover the Treasures of Rincon.” This map is designed to guide visitors through the cultural heart of Bonaire and highlight the many unique experiences the village has to offer.

The first printed map was formally presented to the Director of the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), Mrs. Elesiër Angel, by Rincón entrepreneurs Jovianka Bernabela and Eric Gietman.

“Discover the Treasures of Rincon” showcases key landmarks and local favorites including The Cadushy Distillery, historic sites, scenic viewpoints, Posada Para Mira, walking paths, and a variety of small businesses that give Rincón its authentic charm. With a mix of geographic clarity and artistic style, the map invites visitors to slow down, explore, and truly experience Bonaire’s oldest village.

A group of Rincón entrepreneurs came together to build a helpful and inviting guide for visitors. By presenting the village in a renewed and engaging way, they hope to inspire more people to explore Rincón. Above all, the map is meant to share the beauty, stories, and joyful experiences that make Rincón the cultural heart of Bonaire.

“Our village is full of stories, culture, and hidden gems,” the collective said. “With this map, we want everyone to feel welcome and discover what makes Rincón such a special place.”

The map will be distributed island-wide at selected hotels, resorts, car rentals, and other strategic visitor locations. A digital version will be made available soon.

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Let's Go Dive Bonaire
The Cadushy Distillery

Related Posts

Additional International Flight Schedule for Winter 2025-2026

Bonaire Announces Expanded International Flight Schedule for Winter 2025-2026. Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) announce the international flight schedule for the Winter 2025–2026 season, featuring strong international connectivity an expanded service across North...

Christmas Shopping Night 2025 and Taste of Bonaire in One!

Enjoy Christmas Shopping Night 2025 in Combination with Taste of Bonaire. Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is organizing a Christmas Shopping Night in combination with Taste of Bonaire. The Christmas Shopping Night and Taste of Bonaire will take place on Friday,...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
InfoBonaire
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.