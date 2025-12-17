Rincón Entrepreneurs Launch New Visitor Map: “Discover the Treasures of Rincon”

Discover the Treasures of Rincón with a New Visitors Map.

The entrepreneurs of Rincón proudly announce the launch of a brand-new illustrated visitor map titled “Discover the Treasures of Rincon.” This map is designed to guide visitors through the cultural heart of Bonaire and highlight the many unique experiences the village has to offer.

The first printed map was formally presented to the Director of the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), Mrs. Elesiër Angel, by Rincón entrepreneurs Jovianka Bernabela and Eric Gietman.

“Discover the Treasures of Rincon” showcases key landmarks and local favorites including The Cadushy Distillery, historic sites, scenic viewpoints, Posada Para Mira, walking paths, and a variety of small businesses that give Rincón its authentic charm. With a mix of geographic clarity and artistic style, the map invites visitors to slow down, explore, and truly experience Bonaire’s oldest village.

A group of Rincón entrepreneurs came together to build a helpful and inviting guide for visitors. By presenting the village in a renewed and engaging way, they hope to inspire more people to explore Rincón. Above all, the map is meant to share the beauty, stories, and joyful experiences that make Rincón the cultural heart of Bonaire.

“Our village is full of stories, culture, and hidden gems,” the collective said. “With this map, we want everyone to feel welcome and discover what makes Rincón such a special place.”

The map will be distributed island-wide at selected hotels, resorts, car rentals, and other strategic visitor locations. A digital version will be made available soon.