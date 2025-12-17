New Self-Service Kiosks and E-Gates at the Airport

Bonaire introduces self-service kiosks and smart e-gates at the airport.

To remain innovative and continuously improve processes, new self-service kiosks and smart e-gates have been installed at Flamingo Airport in recent weeks. This modern equipment is used for collecting the visitor tax and checking QR codes.

The new self-service kiosks and smart e-gates ensures a faster and more pleasant experience for visitors. In addition, it reduces the chance of fraud and human error. The airport team remains present to welcome passengers and assist with questions or with filing their declaration online.

Passengers with a paid international QR code of $75 can easily scan their code via the smart e-gates and gain quick access. Visitors who have already filed their declaration online but have not yet been able to pay, for example because they do not have iDEAL or a credit card, can use the self-service kiosks.

Nothing changes for certain visitors with an exception rate of $10 or an exemption. They are still assisted in person and show their supporting documents required for the exception rate to the visitor tax collector.

Deputy Weber officially commissioned the new equipment. He says about this: “With this modernization, we are taking an important step towards innovative and efficient tax collection. We reduce human errors and offer visitors a unique and pleasant experience upon arrival at Flamingo Airport and Bonaire.”