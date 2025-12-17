Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Air Travel
    3.  » New Self-Service Kiosks and E-Gates at the Airport

New Self-Service Kiosks and E-Gates at the Airport

by | Dec 17, 2025 | Air Travel

Bonaire introduces self-service kiosks

Bonaire introduces self-service kiosks and smart e-gates at the airport.

To remain innovative and continuously improve processes, new self-service kiosks and smart e-gates have been installed at Flamingo Airport in recent weeks. This modern equipment is used for collecting the visitor tax and checking QR codes.

The new self-service kiosks and smart e-gates ensures a faster and more pleasant experience for visitors. In addition, it reduces the chance of fraud and human error. The airport team remains present to welcome passengers and assist with questions or with filing their declaration online.

Passengers with a paid international QR code of $75 can easily scan their code via the smart e-gates and gain quick access. Visitors who have already filed their declaration online but have not yet been able to pay, for example because they do not have iDEAL or a credit card, can use the self-service kiosks.

Nothing changes for certain visitors with an exception rate of $10 or an exemption. They are still assisted in person and show their supporting documents required for the exception rate to the visitor tax collector.

Deputy Weber officially commissioned the new equipment. He says about this: “With this modernization, we are taking an important step towards innovative and efficient tax collection. We reduce human errors and offer visitors a unique and pleasant experience upon arrival at Flamingo Airport and Bonaire.”

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Let's Go Dive Bonaire
The Cadushy Distillery

Related Posts

Additional International Flight Schedule for Winter 2025-2026

Bonaire Announces Expanded International Flight Schedule for Winter 2025-2026. Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) announce the international flight schedule for the Winter 2025–2026 season, featuring strong international connectivity an expanded service across North...

Visitor Entry Tax and Nature Fee: What Visitors Should Know

Details about Bonaire’s Visitor Entry Tax and Nature Fee. Bonaire consistently attracts visitors who book their travel to experience its stunning marine life and rich culture. During your planning phase, visitors should remember the entry requirements, including the...

Bonaire’s 2025-2026 Winter Season Flight Schedule

The winter season 2025-2026 flight schedule is available. The 2025-2026 winter season is around the corner, and the airlines are gearing up for a busy high season as always. With multiple airlines and flights, it's time to start planning your next vacation to...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
InfoBonaire
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.