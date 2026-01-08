Ride for the Roses 2026

Participate in the Ride for the Roses.

Ride for the Roses is a yearly event to generate funds and promote awareness for the battle against cancer. Established in January 2016, the Ride for the Roses is gearing up for its yearly event of the Swim, Walk, and Ride, scheduled for Sunday, February 1, 2026.

How can I participate?

Individuals on Bonaire, whether visitors or residents, have the opportunity to join in and express solidarity with cancer patients, their loved ones, and relatives through the event activities, such as walking, swimming, or cycling. For those inclined towards sports, there is the option to combine a couple of the activities as well.

Ride

There are two cycling routes. One route is 13 km, and the other route is 26 km. Both routes begin at 6:55 AM at the Isidel Beach Park.

Walk or Run

There are two walking or running routes. One route is 5.5 km and the other route is 8.75 km. Both routes begin at 7:00 AM at the Isidel Beach Park.

Swim

The swim route is a 1.5 km swim that starts at 9:00 AM from Kaya Gob. N. Debrot 2 (Kas di Regatta) and ends at Isidel Beach Park. There will be a bus available to transport you to the starting line beginning at 8:30 AM, and the last bus will depart at 8:40 AM.

Combination events

Of course, if you are sporty, you can combine two events. The timing is spaced far enough apart to make this possible. You can either combine the Walk and Swim or the Ride and Swim.

The full event starts at 6:30 AM with an opening speech and a warm-up session. The closing ceremony and group photos will take place at noon. Will I see you there?

How to Purchase tickets.

Tickets can be purchased online or at Freewieler Bonaire, Gas Station in Rincon, Yogarriba, Bon Bida, or Board members RFTR Bonaire. Select one event or two per person. Children are also welcome and can join for a reduced rate. Each participant will receive a T-shirt that can be picked up at Orco Bank on January 29th through the 31st. Ride for the Roses appreciates your support and hopes the 2026 event is the best yet!