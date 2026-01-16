Reopening of the Playground and Meeting Place at Parke Tului

Parke Tului Playground is Now Open.

After a long and carefully executed process, the time has come to reopen the renovated playground and meeting place at Parke Tului. With this reopening, Bonaire honors Arthur “Tului” Domacassé, after whom Parke Tului is named, and whose name and significance are linked to this place.

About the Renovation

The renovation includes new playground equipment, shaded areas, outdoor showers, and various additional facilities that contribute to safety, comfort, and accessibility for families, swimmers, and recreational users. Parke Tului is once again a central meeting place for young and old.

This project was made possible thanks to broad collaboration and intensive involvement from the community. Several organizations and groups contributed to the renovation, including the Parke Tului Foundation.

Indebon expresses its gratitude to all partners who made this reopening possible, including the Public Entity Bonaire, the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS), the Parke Tului Foundation, Jantje Beton, the swimming clubs involved, local residents, and the implementing parties Bodifee Design and Bonned, responsible for the design and implementation.

We ask the public to help take care of the new equipment and make sure to pick up after yourselves. If there is any damage, unsafe situations, or other issues that are not in order, we ask that you report this to Indebon via 715-5318, so that timely action can be taken and the quality and safety of the park can be maintained.

The public is cordially invited to make use of the renovated playground and meeting place, located along the waterfront across from the floating pier in the heart of Kralendijk.