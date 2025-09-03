Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Recommended Bonaire Accommodations & Rental Vehicles

by | Sep 3, 2025 | Hotels & Lodging, Vehicle Rentals

Top Picks for Accommodations and Rental Vehicles

Finding the perfect accommodation and rental vehicle for your Bonaire vacation is easier than you think. With our recommended options, you can quickly narrow your search and book with confidence. Explore our list (in no particular order) to discover the ideal place to stay and a reliable rental vehicle to explore the island at your own pace.

Bruce Bowker’s Carib Inn

​Carib Inn is a well-known dive resort on Bonaire, known for its welcoming community and personalized service. Located close to downtown Kralendijk, it features comfortable accommodations, a PADI dive shop, boat diving, and a relaxing swimming pool. Carib Inn is best for divers who enjoy a friendly community feel and a private dock that provides easy access to the Caribbean Sea for diving, snorkeling and swimming.

Carib Inn
Learn more about Carib Inn

Boutique Guesthouse Casa Mantana Bonaire

Casa Mantana Bonaire combines style and tranquility just a short walk from the island’s beautiful coastline and within walking distance of shops and restaurants. This boutique guesthouse features five thoughtfully designed studios and guestrooms, each with a private veranda surrounded by lush greenery. As an adults-only (21+) retreat, Casa Mantana is perfect for travelers seeking a boutique stay near town with a peaceful, relaxed vibe.

Studio Mantana
Learn more about Boutique Guesthouse Casa Mantana Bonaire

Pickup Rental Bonaire

Pickup Rental Bonaire (also called Pickup Huren Bonaire in Dutch) offers various dependable vehicles perfect for exploring every corner of the island. Their straightforward online booking system and adventure ready fleet make it easy to prepare for your Bonaire vacation. With their focus on convenience and reliability, Pickup Rental Bonaire is best for travelers seeking sturdy vehicles to explore Bonaire’s diverse terrain.
Pickup Rental Bonaire
Learn more about Pickup Rental Bonaire

Sand Dollar Bonaire

Sand Dollar Bonaire is an oceanfront resort in northern Kralendijk that combines comfort with breathtaking scenery. Each privately owned, fully equipped apartment offers beautiful views of the Caribbean Sea thanks to the resort’s design. Known as one of the best options for oceanfront apartments with onsite diving, guests can easily access the water from the sandy beach, dock, or by boat. Its location offers the best of both worlds, peaceful surroundings yet close to restaurants and shops.

A view of Sand Dollar from the dock
Learn more about Sand Dollar Bonaire

Djambo

Djambo Bonaire is an adults-only (16+) resort conveniently located near both the ocean and downtown. The colorful property offers 17 spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens and outdoor BBQ areas. Guests looking for poolside relaxation will love the large Magna pool, while the onsite Djambar makes this resort one of the best adults-only apartment options on Bonaire.

Quick Facts about Djambo Bonaire.
Learn more about Djambo Bonaire

123 Car Rental Bonaire

123 Car Rental Bonaire makes exploring the island simple and stress-free with its fleet of reliable, well-maintained vehicles. Conveniently located just minutes from the airport, the company provides flexible rental options and personalized service to match your travel needs. Best for short and extended stays on the island, 123 Car Rental ensures you’re ready to discover Bonaire at your own pace.

Explore Bonaire with 123 Car Rental.
Learn more about 123 Car Rental Bonaire

The Bellafonte Luxury Oceanfront Hotel

The Bellafonte Luxury Oceanfront Hotel offers stunning views of the Caribbean Sea and a variety of accommodations, from cozy studios to spacious suites and a luxurious Penthouse. Each apartment is fully equipped for comfort and convenience, while the private dock provides direct access to Bonaire’s clear turquoise waters. Perfect for luxury stays and direct ocean access, The Bellafonte makes it easy to step into your next diving, snorkeling, or swimming adventure in paradise.

black-durgon-inn-hammock-view
Learn more about The Bellafonte Luxury Hotel

Black Durgon Inn

Nestled in northern Kralendijk, Black Durgon Inn is a charming, peaceful retreat with just ten air-conditioned rooms. Guests can relax in the outdoor lounge and shared kitchen, which overlooks the calm blue sea. Best known for its quiet, budget-friendly atmosphere, the inn’s private dock leads directly to Small Wall, dive site #25, making it ideal for shore divers, snorkelers, and swimmers.

black-durgon-inn-hammock-view
Learn more about Black Durgon Inn

First Bonaire Car Rental

First Bonaire Car Rental offers visitors a wide selection of vehicles, from compact cars to sturdy pickups. Known for excellent customer service and competitive rates, they provide both short- and long-term rentals to fit your travel plans. Perfect for visitors who want reliable rentals with flexible options, First Bonaire Car Rental’s makes it easy to start exploring right away.

The Fleet at First Bonaire Car Rental
Learn more about First Bonaire Car Rental

Book your Accommodation and Rental Vehicle in advance

Whatever your needs may be, you are sure to find the ideal accommodation and rental vehicle on Bonaire for your next vacation to paradise. Remember to book in advance, especially if you are visiting during high season, which is just around the corner.

When planning your next visit to Bonaire, be sure to use the Official Visitor Entry Tax website to pay up to 7 days before departure. Avoid reseller sites that charge more than $75. For the official link, visit our Getting to Bonaire page.

Learn more about the Official Visitor Entry Tax Website
Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
