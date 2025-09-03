Recommended Bonaire Accommodations & Rental Vehicles

Book your Accommodation and Rental Vehicle in advance

Whatever your needs may be, you are sure to find the ideal accommodation and rental vehicle on Bonaire for your next vacation to paradise. Remember to book in advance, especially if you are visiting during high season, which is just around the corner.

When planning your next visit to Bonaire, be sure to use the Official Visitor Entry Tax website to pay up to 7 days before departure. Avoid reseller sites that charge more than $75. For the official link, visit our Getting to Bonaire page.