ReeFiesta 2024: Restoring Hope for Our Reefs

Celebrate World Reef Awareness Day at ReeFiesta 2024!

Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire (RRFB) is hosting its annual ReeFiesta on Saturday, June 1st. Marking the start of World Oceans Month, World Reef Awareness Day is a chance to recognize the importance of healthy coral reefs and the need for protection and restoration efforts around the world. ReeFiesta is an island-wide event hosted by RRFB in collaboration with 13 dive shop partners.

“As the need for coral restoration on Bonaire grows, so does our close-knit community of volunteers, dive shops, supporters, and partners. ReeFiesta 2024 is the perfect opportunity for residents and visitors alike to have their first experience in Bonaire’s coral restoration program and make a positive impact on our reefs,” says Lola Salvador, Education & Internship Program Officer, Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire

After an educational presentation and training session, RRFB staff and dive instructors will lead a guided snorkel tour and synchronized shore dives across 10 nursery sites around Bonaire. Divers and snorkelers of any skill level are welcome to sign up. Participants will reconvene for an evening celebration at Divi Flamingo Beach Resort for small bites, engaging speakers, and a gift raffle supported by dive shop partners.

ReeFiesta 2024 is generously sponsored by Orco Bank, Rocargo, Hooked by Sunsets RestroBAR, Tourism Corporation Bonaire, and Brandaris BV. The event is hosted by RRFB in partnership with AB-Dive, Beyond the Corals, Buddy Dive, DIVI Dive, Great Adventures Bonaire, Scuba Elite, Technical Diving Services, Toucan Diving, Tropical Divers, VIP Diving, Wannadive, Xprodiver, and 4Wheel Diving.

Registration

In an effort to make coral restoration accessible and encourage new coral lovers to get involved in restoration efforts, the event is completely free for participants. Sign-up online opened Monday, May 15th, and will close when event capacity is reached. Spots are limited – so register now!

Register in advance: https://www.reefrenewalbonaire.org/reefiesta-2024-sign-up/

To find out more about the event, visit: https://www.reefrenewalbonaire.org/get-involved/reefiesta-2024/