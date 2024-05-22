Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Events
    3.  » ReeFiesta 2024: Restoring Hope for Our Reefs

ReeFiesta 2024: Restoring Hope for Our Reefs

by | May 22, 2024 | Events, Scuba Diving, Snorkeling

Join RRFB and learn how to take care of the coral trees

Celebrate World Reef Awareness Day at ReeFiesta 2024!

Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire (RRFB) is hosting its annual ReeFiesta on Saturday, June 1st. Marking the start of World Oceans Month, World Reef Awareness Day is a chance to recognize the importance of healthy coral reefs and the need for protection and restoration efforts around the world. ReeFiesta is an island-wide event hosted by RRFB in collaboration with 13 dive shop partners.

“As the need for coral restoration on Bonaire grows, so does our close-knit community of volunteers, dive shops, supporters, and partners. ReeFiesta 2024 is the perfect opportunity for residents and visitors alike to have their first experience in Bonaire’s coral restoration program and make a positive impact on our reefs,” says Lola Salvador, Education & Internship Program Officer, Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire

After an educational presentation and training session, RRFB staff and dive instructors will lead a guided snorkel tour and synchronized shore dives across 10 nursery sites around Bonaire. Divers and snorkelers of any skill level are welcome to sign up. Participants will reconvene for an evening celebration at Divi Flamingo Beach Resort for small bites, engaging speakers, and a gift raffle supported by dive shop partners.

ReeFiesta 2024 is generously sponsored by Orco Bank, Rocargo, Hooked by Sunsets RestroBAR, Tourism Corporation Bonaire, and Brandaris BV. The event is hosted by RRFB in partnership with AB-Dive, Beyond the Corals, Buddy Dive, DIVI Dive, Great Adventures Bonaire, Scuba Elite, Technical Diving Services, Toucan Diving, Tropical Divers, VIP Diving, Wannadive, Xprodiver, and 4Wheel Diving.

Registration

In an effort to make coral restoration accessible and encourage new coral lovers to get involved in restoration efforts, the event is completely free for participants. Sign-up online opened Monday, May 15th, and will close when event capacity is reached. Spots are limited – so register now!

Register in advance: https://www.reefrenewalbonaire.org/reefiesta-2024-sign-up/

To find out more about the event, visit: https://www.reefrenewalbonaire.org/get-involved/reefiesta-2024/

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Betta Grasse
Bonaire Real Estate Group
The Cadushy Distillery
MoltenWolf Glass
Senses Boutique Hotel & Apartments Bonaire
Bespoke Journeys

Related Posts

Bonaire Culinair Spring Edition 2024 Begins May 23rd!

Bonaire Culinair Spring Edition: A Gastronomic Extravaganza Unveils on May 23rd. Brace yourselves, food aficionados and culinary enthusiasts! The highly anticipated Bonaire Culinair Spring Edition is set to tantalize your taste buds, commencing on May 23rd and...

Bonaire’s Dia di Rincon Celebrates 35 Years!

Join the celebration of Dia di Rincon 2024! Dia di Rincon on Bonaire is celebrated annually on April 30th and is eagerly anticipated by numerous people. With this year marking its 35th anniversary, expectations are high for a grand event and numerous events leading up...

Experience a Memorable Vacation at Bloozz Resort Bonaire

Create unforgettable memories at Bloozz Resort Bonaire. Are you in the midst of planning your next vacation to Bonaire? Bloozz Resort Bonaire is situated across the street from the stunning turquoise waters of Bachelor Beach, perfect for diving, snorkeling, swimming,...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
error: Sorry, content is protected under copyright.