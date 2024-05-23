Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Bonaire’s Annual Yoga & Wellness Week 2024

by | May 23, 2024 | Events, Spas and Wellness

Bonaire Yoga and Wellness Week

Bonaire is getting ready to celebrate International Yoga Day.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is pleased to announce that industry partners have teamed up to offer locals and visitors a week-long and beyond program during the Bonaire Yoga & Wellness Week from June 17th – 23rd, 2024. This was inspired by the first edition of the Bonaire Yoga & Wellness Festival last year.

FREE Community Event on International Yoga Day

June 21st is International Yoga Day! The theme for this year is: “Humanity”, focusing on the different aspects of the holistic nature of yoga and encouraging people to incorporate it into their daily lives for enhanced well-being. Friday, June 21st, the yearly free community wellness event, “Summer Solstice Celebration”, will also be taking place, starting at 5:30 PM at Seru Largu. The “Summer Solstice Celebration” is an event organized by different island yoga teachers and wellness presenters. The event starts with a serene stroll through the enchanting Seru Largu walking trails, followed by sunset yoga at the top. Registration is required.

The rest of the week’s program includes different experiences, from daily self-discovery yoga practices to unique sailing with elements of yoga and healing sounds to attractive discounts on hotel and car rental bookings in June.

TCB is excited to continue developing partnerships with local professional yoga teachers and wellness presenters, to introduce visitors and locals to ultimate wellness experiences and put Bonaire on the map as a wellness destination. The event aim to highlight the island’s pristine beauty and promote sustainable travel that reconnects people with Mother Nature. Moreover, wellness experiences strive to connect yoga teachers and wellness presenters, and people looking to enhance their mental, physical and spiritual well-being.

Register for Bonaire Yoga & Wellness 2024

To learn more about the different wellness packages and experiences, visit the website.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
