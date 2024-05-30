Bespoke Journeys tips for the ultimate Bonaire shore diving experience.

Bespoke Journeys insider tips for shore diving.

Bonaire is renowned for its exceptional shore diving experiences and attracts divers from all over the globe. This tiny Dutch Caribbean island has crystal clear waters, minimal currents and an abundance of marine life. With 86 public dive sites and over 60 of them accessible from the shore, it’s no wonder Bonaire is often referred to as the “Shore Diving Capital of the World.” There are dive sites to suit all levels of experience, from beginner to advanced, and best of all, you can dive year-round as the island is located outside the hurricane belt.

Shore diving is an easy way for divers to explore Bonaire’s marine environment without the need for a boat. This keeps diving costs down and gives you the flexibility to dive when you want to, as often as you like. With great year-round diving, you know that a trip is most likely not going to be interrupted by bad weather, and the diving will be fantastic.

Bespoke Journeys, Bonaire’s only on-island dive travel specialists, offers these travel and shore diving tips to help you make the most of your dive vacation.

Bonaire dive travel booking tips

When booking your Bonaire dive adventure, make sure you get advice on the best dive package options for your travel group. There are dive packages available that provide everything you need for a Bonaire shore diving adventure. They can include accommodation, unlimited shore diving, boat dives, dive courses and truck rental.

If you know when you want to come to Bonaire, a top tip is to book early. Availability during peak times is limited. Booking early gives you more accommodation choices.

Shore diving tips

Make the most of your Bonaire dive vacation and ensure a successful shore diving experience with these tips.

1) Pay the STINAPA Nature Fee

All users of Bonaire National Marine Park are required to pay a Nature Fee of $40 per person. This includes entrance into Washington-Slagbaai National Park. The Nature Fee is used by Stichting Nationale Parken Bonaire (STINAPA) to manage the nature parks. You can pay the Nature Fee on the STINAPA website.

2) Know STINAPA’s diving rules and guidelines for Bonaire National Marine Park

Upon arrival, you’re required to do a mandatory orientation dive. When diving, gloves or knee pads are not permitted, as are disposable chemical light sticks and pointers. There is a strict no-touching, moving, or grasping marine life rule.

You can read the full list of rules and regulations on the STINAPA website.