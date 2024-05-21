American Airlines Launches Daily Flights for Winter Season

American Airlines plans for additional flights.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire, in collaboration with Bonaire International Airport (BIA) and BONHATA, is pleased to announce that American Airlines will significantly enhance its Miami to Bonaire (BON) route. Starting December 5, 2024, American Airlines will upgrade its current three-times-weekly winter service to a daily schedule, utilizing a Boeing 737 aircraft. Additionally, starting December 7th, 2024, the airline will offer two flights on Saturdays, resulting in eight weekly flights.

This expanded service, which will operate until May 4, 2025, is a significant boost for Bonaire’s connectivity. It will alleviate the need for double connections and increase seat availability for interisland travel, enhancing the overall travel experience for visitors and locals.

Miles Mercera, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire, stated, “This increase in flights is a game-changer for Bonaire, providing more convenience and accessibility for travelers. We are excited to welcome our visitors to our island.”

American Airlines has been a long-term partner and is now offering daily connections to North America via its Miami gateway, which means more choices for travelers. The second Saturday flight is scheduled for the late afternoon, after peak hours”, said Maarten van der Scheer, CEO of Flamingo Airport, adding, “More direct flights mean less need to travel via other islands.”

Tickets

Tickets for these new flights are now available for booking, with round-trip fares starting at approximately $480. For more information, visit our Getting to Bonaire page or purchase your ticket at aa.com.