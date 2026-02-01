Camera Surveillance During Carnival (Karnaval) 2026

The Lieutenant Governor has decided to use camera surveillance during Carnival 2026.

Carnival is a large multi-day event that attracts many people. The use of camera surveillance is intended to maintain public order and safety. By using cameras, the police can quickly be on the scene in the event of an unexpected emergency, and the sense of security is increased.

Camera surveillance is subject to various rules. The cameras only monitor public spaces. The camera images are stored for a maximum of four weeks and can also be used afterwards for the detection of perpetrators of criminal offences. Furthermore, the presence of the cameras will be made known.

The camera surveillance will be in effect from February 7th to February 18th, 2026. Your involvement is essential for the effectiveness of these measures. Therefore, your understanding and cooperation are appreciated; only together can we build a safer Bonaire.