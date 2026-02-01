Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Camera Surveillance During Carnival (Karnaval) 2026

by | Feb 1, 2026 | Events, Local News

camera surveillance

The Lieutenant Governor has decided to use camera surveillance during Carnival 2026.

Carnival is a large multi-day event that attracts many people. The use of camera surveillance is intended to maintain public order and safety. By using cameras, the police can quickly be on the scene in the event of an unexpected emergency, and the sense of security is increased.

Camera surveillance is subject to various rules. The cameras only monitor public spaces. The camera images are stored for a maximum of four weeks and can also be used afterwards for the detection of perpetrators of criminal offences. Furthermore, the presence of the cameras will be made known.

The camera surveillance will be in effect from February 7th to February 18th, 2026. Your involvement is essential for the effectiveness of these measures. Therefore, your understanding and cooperation are appreciated; only together can we build a safer Bonaire.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
