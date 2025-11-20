Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Bonaire Culinary Team Wins Awards at the Taste of the Caribbean 2025

by | Nov 20, 2025 | Local News, People, Restaurants & Dining

The Bonaire Culinary Team 2025

The Bonaire Culinary Team Sweeps the Stage with Multiple Medals.

The Team’s participation in the Taste of the Caribbean 2025 competition was nothing short of historic. The expectations for our island were sky-high from the very beginning with pressure, nerves, and responsibility. But together, as one united Bonaire Culinary Team, they rose to the challenge and exceeded it.

About the Bonaire Culinary Team

Bonaire’s culinary stars showcased their talent and passion at the Taste of the Caribbean 2025, blending seasoned expertise and fresh potential into a winning formula. From early morning preps to late-night practice runs, they poured their hearts and souls into representing the island with pride and passion.

Numerous Medals

  • Gold Medal for Caribbean National Team of the Year – Bonaire!
  • Gold Medal for Caribbean Chef of the Year – Jake Kelkboom
  • Gold Medal for Caribbean Pastry Chef of the Year – Elise Weerstand
  • Silver Medal for Bartender – Cristian Silva Aparicio
  • Bronze Medal for Junior Chef – Akeesha Cicilia
  • Best Non-Alcoholic Cocktail – Cristian Silva Aparicio
  • Best Contemporary Caribbean Cuisine Dish – Jake Kelkboom

Multiple huge achievements that show exactly what Bonaire is capable of – excellence, passion, and true Caribbean heart.

Congratulations to each chef, pastry chef, bartender, and junior chef within the team. Your discipline, dedication, and creativity brought these medals home. You represented Bonaire with unmatched excellence and fire.

The Bonaire Culinary team is grateful. Grateful for the opportunity, grateful for the support, and grateful to make our island proud on a stage this big. Bonaire has once again won a huge achievement. And the team will carry these achievements, this pride, and this story with them forever.

 

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
