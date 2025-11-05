Visitor Entry Tax and Nature Fee: What Visitors Should Know

Details about Bonaire’s Visitor Entry Tax and Nature Fee.

Bonaire consistently attracts visitors who book their travel to experience its stunning marine life and rich culture. During your planning phase, visitors should remember the entry requirements, including the Visitor Entry Tax and Nature Fee. Here’s what you need to know to ensure a smooth arrival and contribute to preserving Bonaire’s unique environment.

Visitor Entry Tax

The Visitor Entry Tax is a fee required for all tourists entering Bonaire. The tax is payable online up to 7 days before you travel, but there are also options to pay upon arrival that will take extra time before entering the customs checkpoint. Please note: There are reseller sites, so please only purchase from the official site.

How to Pay

Online: The most convenient way is through the official website. There is also a link located on our Getting to Bonaire page. You can complete the payment process up to 7 days prior to your arrival, which helps to streamline your entry onto the island. After paying online, you'll receive a confirmation email that you should keep handy. Please note: Reseller sites exist, so please only purchase from the official site.

At the Airport: If you prefer to pay upon arrival, you can do so at the airport. However, it's recommended that you pay in advance to avoid any potential delays or long lines.

Questions about the Entry tax. Please visit the FAQ page on the official website for specific questions related to the visitor entry tax.

The Nature Fee

The Nature Fee is another important fee for visitors to Bonaire. This fee supports the conservation and protection of Bonaire’s remarkable marine environment, including its marine park, coral reefs, and wildlife habitats. The funds collected through this fee are crucial for maintaining the island’s ecological balance and ensuring sustainable tourism practices.

How to Pay:

Online: Similar to the Visitor Entry Tax, the Nature Fee can be paid online before your trip. This allows you to take care of the fee in advance and ensures that you're fully prepared upon arrival.

On the Island: If you haven't had the chance to pay the Nature Fee before your trip, you can pay at designated locations around Bonaire. Many dive shops offer convenient options for paying the fee in person.

Fee Details: The Nature Fee is required for all visitors who plan to participate in any and all water activities, including snorkeling and swimming and if you plan to visit the Washington Slagbaai National Park. Please note: The Nature Fee is valid for the calendar year, and the 2025 Nature Fee typically comes out mid-December, so it may be beneficial to wait until then, depending on when you plan to visit the island.

Tips for travelers during high season

Plan Ahead and take care of the Visitor Entry Tax and Nature Fee payments before arrival.

Book your activities ahead of time. This goes for the entire high season from now through April, but especially December and January! You wouldn’t want to be disappointed!

Book your truck or car rental in advance. Rental Vehicles book up in advance FAST for the high season, so don’t wait until the last moment or you may be stuck without transportation.

Book your accommodation in advance to secure your perfect room or suite.

Book your dinner reservations in advance. During high season, sometimes it is unlikely that you can walk into a restaurant and get a table without a long wait. If you’re planning to hire a private chef or enjoy dinner on a sailboat, be sure to make your reservation well in advance. This ensures availability for your desired date and experience.

Keep Documentations: Save and print confirmation receipts or emails for the Visitor Entry Tax to show proof of payment upon arrival. Proof of the Nature Fee will be needed for all water activities and for entering Washington Slagbaai National Park.

Enjoy your Bonaire Vacation

May your Bonaire vacation be filled with unforgettable memories. Explore InfoBonaire’s website for our top recommendations on activities, accommodations, transportation, dining, and more. By handling these requirements and booking in advance, you can focus on enjoying the island’s stunning landscapes, vibrant marine life, and warm hospitality. Let the countdown to your paradise escape begin!