Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Air Travel
    3.  » Bonaire’s 2025-2026 Winter Season Flight Schedule

Bonaire’s 2025-2026 Winter Season Flight Schedule

by | Oct 11, 2025 | Air Travel

airplane at sunset

The winter season 2025-2026 flight schedule is available.

The 2025-2026 winter season is around the corner, and the airlines are gearing up for a busy high season as always. With multiple airlines and flights, it’s time to start planning your next vacation to paradise! Check out the lineup of airlines and flight schedules below.

American Airlines

American Airlines’ current flight schedule out of Miami, Florida will continue with a few flights per week. From December 17, 2025 through January 5, 2026, there will be daily flights. From December 21, 2025 through March 8, 2026, there will be double Saturday flights.

Delta Airlines

Currently, through December 20th, 2025, Delta has a weekly Saturday flight scheduled to Bonaire from Atlanta, Georgia. From December 20th, 2025, the weekly flights will increase to three flights per week during the winter season.

United Airlines

The flight from Newark, New Jersey with United Airlines will resume on November 1, 2025, while flights out of Houston, Texas will remain operational with a weekly flight to Bonaire on Saturday with a return flight on Sunday.

WestJet from Canada

WestJet will return to Bonaire from Toronto, Canada from December 9, 2025 through April 22, 2026

TUI and KLM flights from the Netherlands

TUI will continue non-stop flights (AMS-BON) five days a week. KLM will offer two flights every Friday & Sunday between December 19, 2025 through March 15, 2026, in addition to its daily flights.

Additional Airlines

Local airline partners Divi Divi, Winair, and Z-Air will maintain their flight schedules with additional capacity during the peak months. Remember, the local airplanes are small so book your seat in advance. Corendon, JetBlue, Sky High, and Air Century will also continue their operations to Bonaire.

For more information, visit the website of your preferred airline carrier. If you have questions about Bonaire’s airport, visit our page for information.

2025-2026 Winter Flight Schedule for Bonaire.
Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Bespoke Journeys
The Cadushy Distillery

Related Posts

Air Century Flights Connects Bonaire to the Dominican Republic

Bonaire welcomes Air Century’s first flight to the island. Bonaire International Airport (BIA) welcomed Air Century’s first flight to the island on July 9th, 2025. The aircraft was welcomed with a flag salute, followed by a celebratory event at the airport. Seasonal...

Bespoke Journeys Creates Tailored Bonaire Adventures

Planning a Dive Trip to Bonaire? Here’s How Bespoke Journeys Can Help. Bonaire, located in the Dutch Caribbean, has long been known as one of the top shore diving destinations in the world. With consistently warm waters, excellent visibility, and a location outside...

Additional Flights to Bonaire During Summer 2025

Flamingo Airport will receive more flights during Summer 2025. Bonaire International Airport (BIA) and Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) announce the flight schedule for upcoming summer season. This summer, more airlines will offer connections to and from Flamingo...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
InfoBonaire
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.