Bonaire’s 2025-2026 Winter Season Flight Schedule

The winter season 2025-2026 flight schedule is available.

The 2025-2026 winter season is around the corner, and the airlines are gearing up for a busy high season as always. With multiple airlines and flights, it’s time to start planning your next vacation to paradise! Check out the lineup of airlines and flight schedules below.

American Airlines

American Airlines’ current flight schedule out of Miami, Florida will continue with a few flights per week. From December 17, 2025 through January 5, 2026, there will be daily flights. From December 21, 2025 through March 8, 2026, there will be double Saturday flights.

Delta Airlines

Currently, through December 20th, 2025, Delta has a weekly Saturday flight scheduled to Bonaire from Atlanta, Georgia. From December 20th, 2025, the weekly flights will increase to three flights per week during the winter season.

United Airlines

The flight from Newark, New Jersey with United Airlines will resume on November 1, 2025, while flights out of Houston, Texas will remain operational with a weekly flight to Bonaire on Saturday with a return flight on Sunday.

WestJet from Canada

WestJet will return to Bonaire from Toronto, Canada from December 9, 2025 through April 22, 2026

TUI and KLM flights from the Netherlands

TUI will continue non-stop flights (AMS-BON) five days a week. KLM will offer two flights every Friday & Sunday between December 19, 2025 through March 15, 2026, in addition to its daily flights.

Additional Airlines

Local airline partners Divi Divi, Winair, and Z-Air will maintain their flight schedules with additional capacity during the peak months. Remember, the local airplanes are small so book your seat in advance. Corendon, JetBlue, Sky High, and Air Century will also continue their operations to Bonaire.

For more information, visit the website of your preferred airline carrier. If you have questions about Bonaire’s airport, visit our page for information.