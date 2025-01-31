Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Maintenance Work on Kaminda di Rincon

by | Jan 31, 2025 | Local News

Start of Maintenance Work on Kaminda di Rincon Begins Next Week.

On Monday, February 3, 2025, maintenance work will start on Kaminda di Rincon. During this work, damaged road sections will be repaired by means of repair sections. This targeted approach contributes to better road safety and extends the lifespan of the road, with minimal inconvenience for road users.

The repair sections are used to efficiently repair damaged parts of the road. Various locations will be tackled during this process. The first part of the repair section is located on Kaminda di Onima, at the entrance to Rincon. The implementation period runs from February to June 2025. During this period, the road will remain accessible to all road traffic. In order to limit inconvenience, the work will be carried out in phases, taking into account public holidays and cultural events.

Drive safely and slow down

Road users are asked to be extra alert in the work zones and to follow the diversion instructions, as well as to adjust their speed. This is of great importance for the safety of both employees and road users.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
