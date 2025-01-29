FKPD Uses Accessibility Ramp at Isidel Beach Park

On Wednesday, January 29, clients of the FKPD foundation (Fundashon Kuido pa Personanan Desabilitá) had a special day at Isidel Beach Park on Bonaire. They used the recently constructed ramp for people with physical disabilities, which enabled them to easily access the sea. This ramp, which is dedicated to Mr. Edmundo ‘Eddy’ Christiaan, has been permanently available to everyone since December 2024 and enables the entire population of Bonaire to enjoy the sea, regardless of physical limitations.

The visitors were welcomed with a drink and could use the facilities of Isidel Beach Park all day long. They also met Mr. Christiaan, who gave swimming lessons at this location from 1974 to 2000. The ruins of the pier where he did this have now been transformed into one of Bonaire’s most beautiful snorkeling and diving spots. The park now offers a peaceful and accessible environment for both locals and tourists. Edilse Goeloe, director at FKPD, is pleased with this development: “This new facility is a major improvement for Bonaire’s accessibility and offers everyone the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful sea and beach. It is great to see the community increasingly being given the opportunity to participate in recreational activities, regardless of their physical limitations.”

Increasing Inclusivity on Bonaire

This first new ramp is an important step in increasing inclusivity on Bonaire and offers a safe and easy way for people with mobility limitations to enjoy Isidel Beach Park and its nature. Adely Susana-Jansen, director of BOG and also Isidel Beach Park, is proud of the expansion of her facilities and hopes that this initiative will inspire others to further promote inclusivity on the island. “The accessibility ramp is now a permanent part of the park, and everyone is welcome to use it!” The outdoor gym also has exercise equipment for wheelchair users and a swing chair for disabled people has been installed in the play area upon request.

More information and reservations

For more information about Isidel Beach Park, the accessibility measures and to reserve the water wheelchair and disabled swing, please contact the managers of Isidel Beach Park via email: parkmanager@isidelbeachpark.com or by Phone / WhatsApp at +599-777-4262.