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Learn about the “Cruise-to-Stay” Campaign

by | Mar 30, 2026 | Local News, Tourism Announcements

Cruise-to-stay campaign on Bonaire

The “Cruise-to-Stay” initiative / Campaign Converts Cruise Visitors into Stayover Visitors

TCB is launching a new initiative titled “Cruise-to-Stay”. This campaign is designed to gain deeper, structurally sound insights into the behavior, motivations, and on-island spending of cruise visitors, with the ultimate goal of converting them into long-term stayover visitors.

Through this initiative, passengers are invited to complete a short survey during or after their visit. As an added incentive, participants will have the opportunity to win a return trip to Bonaire, allowing them to experience the island as a stayover visitor.

“The ‘Cruise-to-Stay’ initiative represents a shift in how we approach our cruise tourism segment,” said Elesiër Angel, CEO of TCB. “By bridge-building between a one-day visit and a week-long stay, we are not only strengthening data-driven insights into cruise tourism but also directly inviting our visitors to become part of the Bonaire story. Our goal is to turn today’s cruise passenger into tomorrow’s loyal stayover ambassador.”

This initiative is being carried out in collaboration with businesses on the island that will help create an attractive and complete prize experience. The first winner will be announced on January 12, 2027. The prize package includes round-trip airfare for two, a seven-night stay, island transportation, and a signature sail, snorkel, and dinner cruise experience.

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Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
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