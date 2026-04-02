Bonaire Culinary Team Hosts Fundraising Dinner for the 2026 Competition Season

Bonaire Culinary Team Begins Preparations for New Competition Season.

The award-winning Bonaire Culinary Team has officially begun its preparations for the upcoming competition season. Following last year’s outstanding success, the team is once again setting its sights on excellence as it prepares to represent Bonaire on the Caribbean stage.

In November, the team will travel to Barbados to compete for the prestigious titles of Best Chefs and Bartenders of the Caribbean. This year, the event will be expanded with two additional competitions, creating new opportunities for the team to showcase its talent.

About the Team

To meet this exciting challenge, the Bonaire Culinary Team is proud to announce the addition of two new chefs to its lineup. Quincy Karijodikromo will compete in the Beef Competition, while Chelsie Agunday will represent the team in the Seafood Chef of the Year category. Their inclusion marks an important expansion of the team.

Returning is last year’s Best Chef of the Caribbean, Jake Kelkboom, whose Caribbean expertise continues to inspire excellence. The team’s talented bartender, Christian Silva, is also returning and is determined to go for gold once again.

In the pastry division, Elise Weerstand will take on a mentoring role this year, coaching new pastry chef Akira Cecilia, further strengthening the team’s depth and future potential.

One position remains open: the Junior Chef. This spot will be decided during the team’s first fundraising event, where three enthusiastic young professionals will compete for a place on the team.

The team is led by Head Team Manager Bart Tholen, who oversees the preparation, development, and international representation of the Bonaire Culinary Team.

Exclusive Team Presentation & Fundraising Event on April 18, 2026.

As part of the team’s Road to Barbados, the Bonaire Culinary Team invites the community to meet the new lineup during an exclusive fundraising evening on April 18, 2026, at Café Koló, located at Delfins Beach Resort.

This special event is organized to raise funds to support the team’s training, travel, and participation in the upcoming international competition in Barbados.From 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, guests will be treated to a unique walking dinner experience. The evening offers a first taste of the team’s creativity, passion, and the flavors they will bring to the international stage.

Date & Time: April 18, 2026 from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: Café Koló, Delfins Beach Resort

Entrance: $65 per person

Includes: 4 beverage tokens and a variety of bites prepared by the Bonaire Culinary Team (walking dinner)

Seats are limited, and early reservation is highly recommended. Tickets can be bought via the official website of the team: www.bonaireculinaryteam.com. Join us to meet the chefs, celebrate Bonaire’s culinary talent, and support the team on their journey to Barbados. With a strong mix of experience, new talent, and determination, the Bonaire Culinary Team is ready to take the first steps toward another successful season and proudly represent Bonaire on the international culinary stage.