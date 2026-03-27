Easter Market at Animal Shelter Bonaire on Sunday, March 29

Visit the Easter Market at Animal Shelter Bonaie.

On Sunday, March 29, Animal Shelter Bonaire will host a lively Easter Market at the shelter grounds at Kaminda Lagoen 26. From 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, everyone is welcome to stop by for a relaxed morning featuring unique vendors, tasty food, and fun activities for the whole family. By visiting the market, you directly support the dogs and cats of the shelter.

Local Venders

A variety of local vendors will be present. Visitors can browse beautiful stained glass, handmade jewelry made from lionfish, fresh-baked dog treats, secondhand dive equipment, and homemade sweets by Avory & Elena. Blaf Bonaire will also be there to answer all your dog training questions, accompanied by Bondog. Guests can also enjoy delicious food from Mama Anneke’s Keuken and many other vendors.

Kids Corner

There will also be a kids’ corner with face painting and a bouncy house, making it a fun outing for families.

Event Details

Date Sunday, March 29, 2026

Time 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Location Animal Shelter Bonaire, Kaminda Lagoen 26

Everyone is warmly invited to join. We would love to see you there and thank you in advance for supporting Animal Shelter Bonaire.