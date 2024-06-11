La Fama Receives Cadushy Distillery Community Grant

The Cadushy Distillery Community Grant make a local impact.

The Cadushy Distillery is delighted to announce that La Fama is the first recipient of its community grant initiative, receiving $1,500 to support their valuable work. La Fama is a passionate football association dedicated to using the sport as a means to reach and positively impact others. Despite being a small organization, they have consistently demonstrated their commitment to community development and support.

The football team will wear these shirts during their trip to Aruba, and they plan to sell additional shirts on Bonaire by the end of June 2024. The proceeds from the sales will cover the production costs, with the remaining funds donated to Stichting Alzheimer Bonaire. This initiative highlights La Fama’s dedication to leveraging football to make a difference in the community.

Eric Gietman, founder of The Cadushy Distillery, said, “We are very happy to support La Fama Veterano in their mission to use football as a tool for positive change. Their innovative approach to community engagement and fundraising aligns perfectly with our values, and we are proud to be a part of their journey.”

Stay tuned for more updates on our grant recipients and their impactful projects. We look forward to celebrating the spirit of Bonaire and the spirit of giving through these partnerships.