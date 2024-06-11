Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Local News
    3.  » La Fama Receives Cadushy Distillery Community Grant

La Fama Receives Cadushy Distillery Community Grant

by | Jun 11, 2024 | Local News

The first recipient, La Fama, has been awarded the Cadushy Distillery Community Grant as a part of their 15 year anniversary celebration.

The Cadushy Distillery Community Grant make a local impact.

The Cadushy Distillery is delighted to announce that La Fama is the first recipient of its community grant initiative, receiving $1,500 to support their valuable work. La Fama is a passionate football association dedicated to using the sport as a means to reach and positively impact others. Despite being a small organization, they have consistently demonstrated their commitment to community development and support.

The football team will wear these shirts during their trip to Aruba, and they plan to sell additional shirts on Bonaire by the end of June 2024. The proceeds from the sales will cover the production costs, with the remaining funds donated to Stichting Alzheimer Bonaire. This initiative highlights La Fama’s dedication to leveraging football to make a difference in the community.

Eric Gietman, founder of The Cadushy Distillery, said, “We are very happy to support La Fama Veterano in their mission to use football as a tool for positive change. Their innovative approach to community engagement and fundraising aligns perfectly with our values, and we are proud to be a part of their journey.”

Stay tuned for more updates on our grant recipients and their impactful projects. We look forward to celebrating the spirit of Bonaire and the spirit of giving through these partnerships.

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Bespoke Journeys
Betta Grasse
Bonaire Real Estate Group
The Cadushy Distillery
MoltenWolf Glass
Senses Boutique Hotel & Apartments Bonaire

Related Posts

Celebrate International Plastic Free Day

Take a Stand Against Plastic Waste on International Plastic-Free Day. May 25th marks International Plastic Free Day, an annual reminder to raise awareness about the environmental impacts of plastic waste. The implementation of various plastic bans helps our island and...

Animal Welfare Working Group Launched

A new working group focuses on the welfare of animals. The Public Body of Bonaire (OLB) has a new working group focused on the welfare of animals on the island. The creation of the Animal Welfare Working Group is a continuation of the previous Dog Welfare Working...

Vote for Bonaire in the 2024 Caribbean Green Awards

The 2024 Caribbean Green Awards Voting has begun! Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) proudly announces that Bonaire has been nominated in the 2024 Caribbean Green Awards. Bonaire is nominated in the Green Destination of the Year category, while Coral Restoration...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
error: Sorry, content is protected under copyright.