JetBlue Announces New Flights on Sale from JFK to Bonaire

by | May 30, 2024 | Air Travel

JetBlue Flights to Bonaire begin this upcoming winter.

JetBlue celebrates launch with limited-time $159 fares available online only.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire and JetBlue recently announced new flight services from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Bonaire. Flights between JFK to Bonaire will start on November 5th, 2024, and operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Upcoming schedule between New York (JFK) and Bonaire.

  • JFK-BON Flight #1643 – 7:00 AM – 12:46 PM
  • BON-JFK Flight #1644 – 2:10 PM – 6:30 PM

“This is a milestone partnership for us —adding a new relationship with JetBlue and expandingthe options and accessibility for travelers coming from the Northeast,” said Miles Mercera, CEO at Tourism Corporation Bonaire. “The addition to JetBlue’s repertoire of Caribbean routes gives a new audience of travelers the chance to visit with ease and explore the nature, culture and individuality of our beloved island.”

To celebrate the launch of the new flights, and for a limited time, travelers can take advantage of special $159 one-way fares for flights to Bonaire, available online only on www.jetblue.com.

The Bonaire tourism sector is excited to welcome travelers to and from the beautiful island of Bonaire with JetBlue.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
