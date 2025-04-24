Join the Special Olympics Walk-a-Thon on Sunday, May 4th

Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
by | Apr 24, 2025 | Events

Walk-a-Thon

Get Ready for the 22nd Special Olympics Walk-a-Thon.

One of Bonaire’s most meaningful community events is back! The 22nd edition of the Special Olympics Bonaire Walk-a-Thon is set for Sunday, May 4, 2025, and everyone is invited to take part in this inspiring tradition. Whether you walk or bike, this is your chance to support a great cause while experiencing a memorable journey across the island.

Participants will make the 30-kilometer trek from the historic White Slave Huts all the way to Rincon, with an early morning start to beat the heat of the sun. Cyclists will begin at 5:00 AM, and followed a few minutes later by the walkers. Transportation to the starting point will be provided from the stadium in Kralendijk, departing between 4:10 to 4:30 AM.

Want to walk a shorter distance?

A distance of 30 km can sometimes be too much for some people, so why not join in a little later? The event offers you the possibility to start at 6:00 AM from the stadium in Playa (17 km), or at 7:00 AM from Bon Bida in Hato (15 km).

Hydration and assistance along the route.

Along the route, volunteers will be stationed at rest points offering water and fruit to help keep you refreshed. There will also be restrooms along the route. The Red Cross will be on hand to provide support and ensure everyone’s safety throughout the event.

Once in Rincon, finishers will be greeted with a light breakfast. And don’t worry, you won’t have to walk back! Return transportation for both participants and bicycles will be available from Rincon back to Kralendijk.

Registration for the Walk-a-Thon.

Registration is $20 and includes an official Walk-a-Thon T-shirt and event bag. You can sign up and pick up your shirt at the Special Olympics Bonaire office behind the Catholic church in downtown Kralendijk on Friday, May 2 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM and on Saturday, May 3 from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

Looking to get involved by walking, biking or volunteering? For more information, call 796-0909 or 525-7080, or follow Special Olympics Bonaire on Facebook for updates.

Don’t miss this chance to be part of a powerful show of community spirit and fitness. All proceeds support Special Olympics Bonaire and its dedicated athletes.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
