Elesiër Angel Becomes New Director of TCB

Bonaire Holding Maatschappij N.V. (BHM) proudly announces that Elesiër ‘Ely’ Angel has been appointed as statutory director of Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) effective January 1, 2025.

After an extensive application procedure, BHM nominated Ely Angel to its shareholder, the Public Entity Bonaire, as the new director of TCB at the end of last year. This nomination followed the departure of former director Miles Mercera. On April 22, 2025, the Public Entity Bonaire officially gave permission for her appointment. Ely has now been appointed as statutory director of TCB for a period of five years. With this appointment, BHM underlines the importance of careful selection and good governance.

Background

Ely Angel was born and raised on Bonaire and has had a strong bond with the island and with tourism from a young age. She started working in the tourism sector at the age of twelve. She later obtained a master’s degree in Tourism Destination Management from the University of Breda, the Netherlands. This study gave her the right knowledge and skills to work in today’s international tourism sector. Since 2021, Ely has been working at TCB. There she played an important role in the development of plans and projects that contributed to the growth of tourism on Bonaire. She worked closely with the team to strengthen the image of the island. Her appointment as director ensures continuity and fits in well with the work done under the leadership of Miles Mercera.

Adely Susana-Jansen, director of BHM, says: “It is an honor to give a young local talent like Ely the confidence to lead TCB. I have seen her grow within the team over the past four years. She is committed, knows Bonaire inside and out, thinks innovatively and is strongly committed to sustainable tourism. I am convinced that she, together with the TCB team, will take tourism on Bonaire to a higher level.”

As director, Ely will focus on further developing Bonaire as a sustainable and attractive tourist destination, in close cooperation with the local community. BHM is confident that under her leadership the tourism sector will continue to grow in a way that fits the unique identity of Bonaire.