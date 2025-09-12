Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Join the 23rd Annual Swim to Klein Bonaire

by | Sep 12, 2025 | Events

Jong Bonaire's Swim to Klein

The 23rd Annual Swim to Klein Bonaire

Get ready for a splashy celebration as the 23rd Annual Swim to Klein Bonaire approaches! Scheduled for October 5, 2025, this event continues to attract swimmers year after year and marks the opening of Regatta.

Event Venue and Entry Fee

The swim will kick off at Eden Beach Resort/Spice Beach Club. Entry fees are $25 for adults and $15 for children under 12, which includes an event t-shirt to show off your participation.

For competitive swimmers, there’s a race to claim the title of fastest swimmer! The competition begins at 7:30 AM with exciting prizes at stake. For those looking for a more relaxed experience, the fun swim starts at 9:00 AM.

What to Expect if You Participate

The Swim to Klein Bonaire is a popular event that promises a fantastic experience with friends and family. Hundreds of participants joined in on the fun each year! If you prefer not to swim back to Eden Beach Resort, boats will be available at Klein Bonaire to bring you back.

Alternatively, you can choose to swim back, though it might be more challenging depending on the weather. Participants are welcome to use fins, masks, or flotation devices. Various organizations will be on hand to ensure safety and provide assistance for anyone who needs to exit the water.

Registration and Shirts

Swimmers are encouraged to register early. To register for the Swim to Klein Bonaire, visit the registration site. It’s that easy! If you register in advance, don’t forget to grab your T-shirt at Jong Bonaire on Friday, October 3rd, between 6 PM and 8 PM or on Saturday,  October 4th, between 11 AM and 5 PM. We hope to see you all there!

About Jong Bonaire

Stichting Jeugdwerk Jong Bonaire offers an after-school program for youth attending school from the ages of 12 – 23 years old. After school, some of Bonaire’s youth go to Jong Bonaire for a free meal and can relax and play dominos, football, basketball, or other recreational activities. After some fun, Jong Bonaire offers guidance with homework and workshops about alcohol and drug prevention.

Join the 23rd Annual Swim to Klein Bonaire and make a splash in one of Bonaire’s most beloved traditions!

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
