Get Your Dive Certification on Bonaire.

Bonaire is the ideal destination to get your scuba diving certification.

Have you been dreaming of earning your diving certification? Earning your open water certification is the essential first step, and what better place to do it than in paradise? For a more engaging and memorable learning experience, consider completing part or all of the dive course while enjoying a vacation in paradise. The charming Dutch Caribbean Island of Bonaire is a renowned diver’s paradise that attracts dive enthusiasts of all skill levels from across the globe. Whether you complete your full course on the island or just the open water dives, Bonaire offers an unforgettable experience in the heart of the protected Bonaire National Marine Park.

In this article, we’ll guide you through the prerequisites for obtaining your open water certification, shed light on why Bonaire stands out as a superb learning location, and provide valuable recommendations to help you make the most of your diving adventure. Your dream dive career begins here.

What does the open water certification require for completion?

For this article, we are discussing a PADI Open Water certification. Please note that there are other dive certification providers and courses.

There are three important sections to getting an Open Water Diver certification with PADI.

eLearning – learn about scuba diving theory online using your mobile device or web browser. This part takes between 5 and 10 hours to complete and must be done before proceeding to any of the skills sections. This part can be done anywhere and at any time. Pool skills – work with a dive instructor to practice using scuba gear in a pool or in ‘pool-like’ conditions in the clear blue shallows. You will practice making very shallow dives to get ready for the next part of the course. Ocean skills – work with a dive instructor to do four open water dives up to a maximum depth of 60 feet.

Is there a minimum age to learn to dive?

The minimum age to learn is 10 years old. At 10 years, you can earn the PADI Junior Open Water certification. Then, upgrade to a PADI Open Water Diving certification at 15 years old.