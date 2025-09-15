Get Your Dive Certification on Bonaire.

Bonaire is the ideal destination to get your scuba diving certification.
Have you been dreaming of earning your diving certification? Earning your open water certification is the essential first step, and what better place to do it than in paradise? For a more engaging and memorable learning experience, consider completing part or all of the dive course while enjoying a vacation in paradise. The charming Dutch Caribbean Island of Bonaire is a renowned diver’s paradise that attracts dive enthusiasts of all skill levels from across the globe. Whether you complete your full course on the island or just the open water dives, Bonaire offers an unforgettable experience in the heart of the protected Bonaire National Marine Park.
In this article, we’ll guide you through the prerequisites for obtaining your open water certification, shed light on why Bonaire stands out as a superb learning location, and provide valuable recommendations to help you make the most of your diving adventure. Your dream dive career begins here.
What does the open water certification require for completion?
For this article, we are discussing a PADI Open Water certification. Please note that there are other dive certification providers and courses.
There are three important sections to getting an Open Water Diver certification with PADI.
- eLearning – learn about scuba diving theory online using your mobile device or web browser. This part takes between 5 and 10 hours to complete and must be done before proceeding to any of the skills sections. This part can be done anywhere and at any time.
- Pool skills – work with a dive instructor to practice using scuba gear in a pool or in ‘pool-like’ conditions in the clear blue shallows. You will practice making very shallow dives to get ready for the next part of the course.
- Ocean skills – work with a dive instructor to do four open water dives up to a maximum depth of 60 feet.
Is there a minimum age to learn to dive?
The minimum age to learn is 10 years old. At 10 years, you can earn the PADI Junior Open Water certification. Then, upgrade to a PADI Open Water Diving certification at 15 years old.
Curious about diving but not ready to commit to a diving certification?
PADI provides a beginner’s scuba diving experience through their Discover Scuba Diving course. This isn’t a certification program, but rather an opportunity to learn about diving gear, practice breathing underwater, and experience basic diving techniques under the guidance of an instructor. It’s an ideal way to see if you’re interested in pursuing the Open Water Dive certification. Try this course at a nearby PADI dive center before deciding on further dive training.
Can I start my dive training at home and finish it on Bonaire?
There are several ways to do it.
- You can complete the full course at your local dive shop and travel to Bonaire as a certified Open Water Diver.
- You can complete the eLearning at home, and then do the pool and ocean skills on Bonaire.
- You can complete the entire course, including theory and water skills on Bonaire.
Bespoke Journeys recommendation is to do the eLearning at home, then come to Bonaire to complete the pool and ocean skills, option 2 above.
Why do we recommend completing the eLearning at home and the rest on Bonaire?
The eLearning option offers flexibility, allowing you to work around other responsibilities at home while progressing at your own speed. By completing the theory portion at home, you can enjoy your diving vacation without homework after hours. This approach gives you time to learn to dive, combined with a vacation that allows you to explore Bonaire’s other attractions.
If you believe you’d benefit from additional support during the theoretical part of the PADI certification, we suggest completing the entire certification while on Bonaire.
How long does it take to learn to dive?
If you are completing the entire course on Bonaire, it will take you 4 days. If you’re coming to Bonaire to do the pool and ocean skills, this takes 2.5 to 3 days.
Is the diving theory hard to learn?
No, the theory for entry-level diving is not difficult. It explains diving and what you need to know to be a confident, safe, and efficient diver.
How much does it cost for a diving certification?
To get the PADI Open Water diving certification, you will incur the following costs:
- The online eLearning portion of the course is currently $246 USD.
- Instructor fees for the pool training and open water dive portions. Costs vary per dive location.
- Additional flights and accommodation costs if coming to Bonaire to finish the rest of your course.
Why is Bonaire the ideal location to learn how to dive?
Bonaire has the best dive conditions. The water is warm and calm, with excellent visibility and easy access to beautiful coral reefs and a vast amount of marine life. This is precisely what you’ll find on Bonaire. Best of all, you can dive on Bonaire year-round! Once underwater, you can spend time admiring the abundance of marine life found in the Bonaire National Marine Park. Here you will find over 470 fish species and colorful coral reefs.
Bonaire has a well-established dive community. Many locals and visitors on Bonaire are divers enjoying the fantastic diving locations, and the island caters to diving requirements. Visiting Bonaire and seeing this for yourself is a great experience and the perfect opportunity to meet new diving friends.
How can I come to Bonaire to learn to dive?
Bespoke Journeys Travel Specialists can arrange all your dive and travel requirements, including flights and accommodation. There are dive package deals available that include learning to dive. This is a cost-effective way to get your dive certification.
Learning to dive is a rewarding experience and one that sets you up for a lifetime of underwater experiences you can share with friends, family, and other diving enthusiasts. Once certified, you can enjoy dive vacations around the world. This is the perfect way to expand your diving skills and meet other divers who share your interests. There are several ways to do this, either by arranging the diving yourself, joining a dive group, or enjoying a dive liveaboard. Many lifelong friendships have come from dive trips!