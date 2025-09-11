Bonaire International Sailing Regatta 2025 is Confirmed For October.

The Public Body Bonaire proudly announces that the Bonaire International Sailing Regatta 2025 will take place from October 6th – 11th, 2025. For the organization of this annual highlight, the government is collaborating with two key partners:

Aquaspeed Bonaire – responsible for the organization of the water sports competitions.

Massive Production Bonaire B.V. – responsible for the Regatta Festival with music, culture, and nightlife.

“The Sailing Regatta is one of Bonaire’s most cherished traditions, featuring sports, culture, and a sense of community coming together,” said Peter Silberie, deputy of Sports and Culture. “With the support of our partners, we look forward to a bustling and successful edition in 2025.”

The full schedule, including details of the matches and festivities, will be announced soon.

Since its inception, the Bonaire International Sailing Regatta has grown into a fixed value on the island’s cultural and sporting calendar. Stay tuned for more information as well as details on our Calendar of Events Page.