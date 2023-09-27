Join the 21st Annual Swim to Klein Bonaire

Take part in the 21st annual Swim to Klein Bonaire.

It’s that time of year! For the 21st time, Jong Bonaire, Bonaire’s youth development center, is hosting its annual fundraising event, Swim to Klein Bonaire, on Sunday, October 8, 2023. This fun sport and social event brings together locals and visitors, in support of the children of Jong Bonaire.

Event Venue and Entry Fee

As usual, the event will be held at Eden Beach Resort/Spice Beach Club, which is the starting point. The entry fee is $20.00 for adults and $10.00 for children under 12 years old. Included in the cost is an event t-shirt for bragging rights.

Are you a fast swimmer and 18 years old or older? Consider joining the competition for a chance at being the fastest swimmer! The competition starts at 7:30 AM, and there are prizes! Last year, the fastest swimmer made it to Klein Bonaire and back in 22 minutes and 46 seconds! Can you beat that time? If you prefer to swim for fun, the fun swim begins at 9:00 AM.

What to Expect if You Participate

The swim to Klein Bonaire is quite popular and a fun time with your friends and family. Last year, over 700 people participated in the swim! For those who do not wish to swim back, boats at Klein Bonaire will return you to Eden Beach Resort. Of course, you can always swim back to Bonaire, but it may be a little more difficult, depending on the weather conditions. Participants can use fins, masks, or even flotation devices. There will be various organizations involved to manage the safety of all participants and offer people a chance to get out of the water if they decide to stop swimming.

Everyone, young and old, is invited to participate and support a good cause!

How to register for the Swim to Klein Bonaire

To register for the Swim to Klein Bonaire, visit the registration site. It’s that easy! We hope to see you there to have some fun while supporting a good cause!

About Jong Bonaire

Stichting Jeugdwerk Jong Bonaire offers an afterschool program for youth attending school from the age of 12 – 23 years old. After school, the youth goes to Jong Bonaire for a free meal and can relax and play dominos, football, basketball, or other sports. After a little fun, Jong Bonaire offers guidance with homework and workshops about alcohol and drug prevention. After this, the program continues until 5:30 PM with various sports, educational, and recreational activities.

(Source: Jong Bonaire)