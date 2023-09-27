Taste of Bonaire is September 30, 2023

Taste of Bonaire is happening this Saturday.

Taste of Bonaire is always a favorite and fun event to attend on Bonaire. It’s where visitors and residents can partake in delicious food, drinks, crafts and entertainment.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 30, 2023, in Wilhelmina Park from 6 PM to 11 PM as usual. The theme of the event is ‘Tourism’. This Taste of Bonaire relates to the end of the tourism month on Bonaire.

As usual, the program is full of musicical talent and stands selling local and international dishes. The music groups Rítmiko Timon Krioyo and TES A FESA will entertain the crowds during the evening. To give the event an even more attractive touch, there is an excellent show by Brass Band The Boyz and a performance by DJ Kiart.

Are you visiting Bonaire during this time? We invite all Bonaire residents and visitors to have a pleasant evening with us on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at this year’s last Taste of Bonaire. Grab a few friends and family and enjoy the festivities. Check out our Calendar of Events page and stay updated.

(Source: TCB)